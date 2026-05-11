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HomeNewsWorldFire Breaks Out At Flight Carrying 278 Passengers At Nepal Airport

Fire Breaks Out At Flight Carrying 278 Passengers At Nepal Airport

The emergency response temporarily affected flight operations at Tribhuvan International Airport, but services resumed shortly after the fire was extinguished.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 11 May 2026 07:46 AM (IST)

A Turkish Airlines aircraft caught fire in one of its landing gear wheels while arriving at Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport on Monday morning, prompting swift emergency action by airport authorities.

The incident occurred at around 6:45 am as flight TK726 from Istanbul was landing in Kathmandu. According to airport security officials, flames were spotted emerging from one of the plane’s wheels during the landing process.

Airport firefighting teams immediately rushed to the runway and managed to douse the flames within minutes using specialised equipment. Officials said the situation was quickly brought under control.

All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated through emergency exits, and no injuries were reported.

Possible Technical Fault Under Scanner

Initial findings indicate the fire may have been linked to a malfunction in the landing gear or braking system, though the exact reason is yet to be confirmed. Aviation authorities have launched a detailed technical inspection of the aircraft.

The Civil Aviation Authority, along with airport engineers and technical experts, is investigating the incident to determine the cause of the wheel fire and assess the aircraft’s operational condition.

Airport Operations Briefly Disrupted

The emergency response temporarily affected flight operations at Tribhuvan International Airport, but services resumed shortly after the fire was extinguished.

Turkish Airlines operates regular services between Istanbul and Kathmandu and is considered an important international carrier connecting Nepal with Europe and several other global destinations.

Before You Go

LUCKNOW UPDATE: Swearing-in Ceremony of New UP Ministers Scheduled at 3:30 PM

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 07:46 AM (IST)
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Kathmandu Nepal Airport Fire Turkish Airline Fire
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