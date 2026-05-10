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200 Units Of Free Electricity, Special Force For Women's Safety: Vijay's First Orders After Becoming CM
TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay signed the first set of documents after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The orders included: 200 units of free power supply, a special task force to tackle drugs, and to ensure the safety of women in the state.
#WATCH | Chennai | Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief C Joseph Vijay signs the first set of documents after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/ry1XMNTW06— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026
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