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HomeElection200 Units Of Free Electricity, Special Force For Women's Safety: Vijay's First Orders After Becoming CM

200 Units Of Free Electricity, Special Force For Women's Safety: Vijay's First Orders After Becoming CM

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 10 May 2026 11:16 AM (IST)

TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay signed the first set of documents after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The orders included: 200 units of free power supply, a special task force to tackle drugs, and to ensure the safety of women in the state.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 11:16 AM (IST)
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