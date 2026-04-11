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HomeElectionExplosion Rocks School In Nadia, Raises Security Concerns Weeks Before Bengal Elections

Explosion Rocks School In Nadia, Raises Security Concerns Weeks Before Bengal Elections

West Bengal elections 2026: The blast occurred on the roof of the school shortly after students left, with teachers still on campus. The incident comes amid rising political tensions and ahead of a nearby election rally.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • School explosion in Nadia raises pre-election safety concerns.
  • Live bomb found after blast triggers panic among staff.
  • Election Commission orders police reshuffle for neutral polls.
  • Central forces deployed statewide amid heightened political tensions.

West Bengal Elections 2026: With less than a month to go for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, tensions continue to mount amid reports of violence and heightened political rhetoric. In the latest incident, an explosion at a school in Nadia district has triggered fresh concerns over safety in the run-up to polling.

The blast occurred on the roof of Ghoragacha Madhyamik Shiksha Kendra in Kalyani on Saturday, according to ABP Ananda. Authorities also recovered another live bomb from the premises, intensifying the alarm in the area.

Blast After School Hours Triggers Panic

According to reports, the explosion took place around 30 minutes after students had left following their examinations. Teachers were still present on campus when the blast occurred, sparking panic.

The incident comes just ahead of a Trinamool Congress election meeting scheduled to be held in a nearby area. Officials from the Election Commission and police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information.

Security Concerns Mount Before Polls

The घटना has raised pressing questions about law and order, especially with only days remaining before voting begins. Concerns are growing over whether elections can be conducted peacefully if such incidents continue.

In response, the Election Commission has already initiated unprecedented steps to ensure security. Central forces have been deployed across the state even before the announcement of poll dates, with personnel conducting regular patrols.

Major Police Reshuffle Ordered

In a parallel move, the Election Commission has ordered a significant reshuffle within the West Bengal police. Three Joint Commissioners of Kolkata Police are among 12 IPS officers who have been transferred.

Soma Das Mitra has been appointed as the new head of intelligence, while Sudip Sarkar takes over as Joint Commissioner (Headquarters). Other changes include V S R Ananthanag as DC (South), Pradeep Kumar Yadav as DC (North), and Prashant Choudhury as DC (East). Devsmita Das has been named Joint CP (Intelligence).

Additionally, 81 police inspectors have been transferred to other districts to ensure they are not involved in election duties. The Election Commission has also relocated 49 sub-inspectors as part of its broader effort to maintain neutrality and law and order during the polls.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the school in Nadia district?

An explosion occurred on the roof of Ghoragacha Madhyamik Shiksha Kendra in Kalyani. Another live bomb was also recovered from the premises.

When did the explosion take place?

The explosion took place around 30 minutes after students had left following their examinations.

What measures are being taken to ensure security for the West Bengal elections?

Central forces have been deployed across the state, and a significant reshuffle has been ordered within the West Bengal police force.

How many IPS officers were transferred as part of the police reshuffle?

Twelve IPS officers, including three Joint Commissioners of Kolkata Police, have been transferred.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 08:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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