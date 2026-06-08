In the wake of the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) have put in place an unprecedented security framework for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21. To safeguard the confidentiality of the exam, all experts involved in setting the question paper, moderating it, and translating it into Hindi, English, and other languages have been moved to a secret, highly secure facility under strict isolation.

The lockdown-like arrangement will remain in force until the completion of the examination on June 21. During this period, paper setters and translators will not be allowed to meet or communicate with anyone. The move comes amid concerns of over 22 lakh candidates affected by the cancellation of the earlier examination held in May.

ALSO READ: NTA Issues Big Warning Over ‘Fake’ NEET-UG Re-Test Paper Leak Claims

First Layer of Security: No Internet, Mobile Phones, or Smartwatches

According to officials, the security mechanism has been designed as a multi-tier system, with the isolation facility serving as the first layer. All mobile phones, laptops, and personal communication devices belonging to experts stationed at the facility have either been confiscated or strictly prohibited.

Internet access and any form of external communication have been heavily restricted within the premises. Even smartwatches are not allowed. Every individual entering or leaving the facility is being closely monitored and documented, while access has been limited to only a handful of authorised officials.

Government May Use IAF Aircraft for Question Paper Transport

Officials told TOI that the entire process from paper preparation and printing to packaging, storage, and transportation has been compartmentalised. This means no single individual or group will have access to the complete operational chain.

One of the most significant measures under consideration is the use of aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to securely transport question papers to examination centres across the country.

Round-the-Clock Monitoring of Social Media Platforms

The government is also maintaining constant vigilance on the digital front. WhatsApp, Telegram, social media platforms, and online forums are being monitored 24x7 to prevent the circulation of fake question papers, misinformation campaigns, or any suspicious activity.

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak Row: PM Modi Personally Monitoring Matter, Centre Tells Supreme Court

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has directed officials to eliminate all shortcomings and vulnerabilities that surfaced during the previous examination cycle.

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted in offline, pen-and-paper mode on June 21 from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. Examination centres have been set up across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad

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