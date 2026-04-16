West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Candidate Fries Jalebis, Makes Rasgullas To Woo Voters

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Candidates adopt unusual tactics for West Bengal elections.

Politicians perform daily tasks, cook, farm, to connect.

BJP candidate Swaraj Ghosh prepared sweets for voters.

Creative campaigns intensify before the upcoming elections.

West Bengal Elections 2026: Election campaigning is taking an increasingly theatrical turn in West Bengal, with candidates adopting unconventional ways to connect with voters. What was once centred around key political issues has now evolved into eye-catching public engagement tactics aimed at grabbing attention and going viral.

In the run-up to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, several candidates have been seen performing everyday tasks such as cooking, shaving, grinding spices, and even working alongside farmers in fields. Political rivals, particularly the BJP and Trinamool Congress, appear to be competing in showcasing these unique outreach methods.

BJP Candidate's Unique Campaign In Bansberia

The latest addition to this trend comes from BJP candidate Swaraj Ghosh in Saptagram. During a campaign visit to Bansberia on Monday, Ghosh stepped into a local sweet shop and began preparing traditional sweets. He was seen frying jalebis in hot oil and shaping rasgullas, drawing significant public attention.

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Speaking during the event, Ghosh said he was well-versed in working with chhena (cottage cheese), adding that he enjoys freshly made rasgullas. He also made a political remark, saying that after the election results on the 4th, he would treat not just supporters but also his opponents to rasgullas.

With only a few days left for polling, candidates across parties are intensifying their campaigns, experimenting with creative strategies to engage voters and leave a lasting impression.