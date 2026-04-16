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HomeNewsIndiaMissed Your Train? Here's What Indian Railways Rules Say About Tickets, Refunds, And Boarding Another Train

Missed Your Train? Here's What Indian Railways Rules Say About Tickets, Refunds, And Boarding Another Train

If caught travelling on some trains with a general ticket, the TTE may treat the passenger as travelling without a valid ticket and impose a heavy fine.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • General ticket holders can board another train if ticket is valid.
  • Missed reserved train tickets are invalid for later travel.
  • File TDR for refunds if train delayed over three hours.
  • TTE cannot allot missed seats for next two stations.

Missing a train despite leaving home early is a common problem, often caused by traffic jams or unexpected delays. In such situations, passengers are usually left wondering whether they can get a refund or board another train using the same ticket. Before making any quick decisions, it’s important to understand the rules laid down by Indian Railways.

Rules For General Ticket Holders

Passengers with general (unreserved) tickets get some flexibility. They can travel on another train of the same category, provided the ticket is still valid. Typically, a general ticket remains valid for up to three hours or until the first available train. However, if a passenger boards a higher-category train, they may have to pay a penalty.

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General tickets are not valid on premium trains such as Mail/Express, Superfast, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, or Vande Bharat. If caught travelling on these trains with a general ticket, the TTE may treat the passenger as travelling without a valid ticket and impose a heavy fine.

What If You Miss A Reserved Train?

If you miss a train with a confirmed reservation, you cannot use the same ticket to travel on another train. Doing so can lead to penalties if caught by the TTE.

If a passenger refuses to pay the penalty or gets into an argument, the situation can escalate. In such cases, the passenger may be handed over to the railway police and could face legal action.

Railway Refund Rules

If you miss your train, you should immediately file a TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt). Refunds are generally not granted for missed trains. However, if the train was delayed by more than three hours and you did not travel, you may be eligible for a full refund.

There is one important exception. If you miss boarding at your station, the TTE cannot allot your seat to someone else for the next two stations. This means if you can reach the next station in time and board the train, your seat may still be available.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can I use my general ticket on another train if I miss my original one?

Yes, you can usually travel on another train of the same category with a valid general ticket. It's valid for up to three hours or until the first available train.

Are general tickets valid on premium trains like Rajdhani or Shatabdi?

No, general tickets are not valid on premium trains. Traveling on these trains without a proper ticket may result in a fine.

What happens if I miss a train with a confirmed reservation?

You cannot use the same ticket to travel on another train if you miss a reserved one. Doing so may lead to penalties.

Can I get a refund if I miss my train?

Generally, refunds are not granted for missed trains. However, you may get a full refund if the train was delayed by over three hours and you didn't travel.

Does the TTE allot my seat to someone else if I miss boarding at my station?

The TTE cannot allot your seat to someone else for the next two stations if you miss boarding at your original station.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Railways Refund Rules Indian Railways Tickets Indian Railways Website
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