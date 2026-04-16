Yes, you can usually travel on another train of the same category with a valid general ticket. It's valid for up to three hours or until the first available train.
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Missed Your Train? Here's What Indian Railways Rules Say About Tickets, Refunds, And Boarding Another Train
If caught travelling on some trains with a general ticket, the TTE may treat the passenger as travelling without a valid ticket and impose a heavy fine.
- General ticket holders can board another train if ticket is valid.
- Missed reserved train tickets are invalid for later travel.
- File TDR for refunds if train delayed over three hours.
- TTE cannot allot missed seats for next two stations.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Can I use my general ticket on another train if I miss my original one?
Are general tickets valid on premium trains like Rajdhani or Shatabdi?
No, general tickets are not valid on premium trains. Traveling on these trains without a proper ticket may result in a fine.
What happens if I miss a train with a confirmed reservation?
You cannot use the same ticket to travel on another train if you miss a reserved one. Doing so may lead to penalties.
Can I get a refund if I miss my train?
Generally, refunds are not granted for missed trains. However, you may get a full refund if the train was delayed by over three hours and you didn't travel.
Does the TTE allot my seat to someone else if I miss boarding at my station?
The TTE cannot allot your seat to someone else for the next two stations if you miss boarding at your original station.
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