Who Is 29-Year-Old S Keerthana? The Youngest Minister In Vijay's Government

The 29-year-old S Keerthana has become the youngest minister in the newly formed government led by actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, in a major political breakthrough for Tamil Nadu’s emerging leadership.

Keerthana, who contested from the Sivakasi assembly constituency on a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam ticket, secured victory in the party’s maiden electoral contest and quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about faces in the state’s political landscape.

Her rise has drawn attention not only because of her age but also due to her outspoken political style, multilingual abilities, and emphasis on expanding the party’s reach beyond Tamil Nadu.

First Woman MLA From Sivakasi

With her victory from Sivakasi, Keerthana became the constituency’s first woman MLA, ending decades of male-dominated representation in the region.

TVK, making its assembly election debut, managed to create a significant impact in Tamil Nadu politics, and Keerthana’s win has been viewed as one of the party’s landmark achievements.

Political observers say her emergence reflects a growing shift toward younger leadership within the state’s evolving political framework.

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Worked As Political Advisor

Before formally entering electoral politics, Keerthana worked as a political advisor and was associated with several senior political leaders, including M K Stalin.

She is also known for her academic background and proficiency in multiple languages, qualities that supporters say helped shape her public communication skills and broaden her political outlook.

Keerthana's Hindi Remarks Spark Discussion

Keerthana became a major talking point on social media after speaking in Hindi following her electoral victory, a move that stood out in Tamil Nadu where debates over the language have remained politically sensitive for decades.

After the polls, she said she wanted the ideology and vision of her party and leader Vijay to reach people across India. According to her, language should serve as a bridge rather than a barrier.

Her remarks and ease in Hindi generated widespread discussion online and brought her national visibility beyond Tamil Nadu politics.

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Focus On Youth Participation

Keerthana has consistently advocated greater youth participation in public life and politics.

"One should not be afraid of politics"

She has often said that politics should not be viewed with fear and believes young people must actively contribute to shaping the country’s future. She also wants TVK to expand its presence beyond Tamil Nadu and establish itself at national and international levels.

From Humble Beginnings To Cabinet Berth

Keerthana studied in a Tamil-medium government school before pursuing post-graduation studies and learning several languages.

Her rapid political ascent, from advisor to first-time MLA and now minister, has made her one of the youngest and most prominent faces in the Vijay-led administration.

Political analysts believe her appointment signals the government’s attempt to project a youthful and modern political image as TVK begins its first term in power.