Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionWho Is 29-Year-Old S Keerthana? The Youngest Minister In Vijay's Government

Who Is 29-Year-Old S Keerthana? The Youngest Minister In Vijay's Government

At 29, S Keerthana has scripted history by becoming the youngest minister in the Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government after winning the Sivakasi seat in TVK’s debut assembly election campaign.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 May 2026 11:18 AM (IST)

The 29-year-old S Keerthana has become the youngest minister in the newly formed government led by actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay, in a major political breakthrough for Tamil Nadu’s emerging leadership.

Keerthana, who contested from the Sivakasi assembly constituency on a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam ticket, secured victory in the party’s maiden electoral contest and quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about faces in the state’s political landscape.

Her rise has drawn attention not only because of her age but also due to her outspoken political style, multilingual abilities, and emphasis on expanding the party’s reach beyond Tamil Nadu.

First Woman MLA From Sivakasi

With her victory from Sivakasi, Keerthana became the constituency’s first woman MLA, ending decades of male-dominated representation in the region.

TVK, making its assembly election debut, managed to create a significant impact in Tamil Nadu politics, and Keerthana’s win has been viewed as one of the party’s landmark achievements.

Political observers say her emergence reflects a growing shift toward younger leadership within the state’s evolving political framework.

ALSO READ: 'Thalapathy' Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister After TVK's Historic Debut

Worked As Political Advisor

Before formally entering electoral politics, Keerthana worked as a political advisor and was associated with several senior political leaders, including M K Stalin.

She is also known for her academic background and proficiency in multiple languages, qualities that supporters say helped shape her public communication skills and broaden her political outlook.

Keerthana's Hindi Remarks Spark Discussion

Keerthana became a major talking point on social media after speaking in Hindi following her electoral victory, a move that stood out in Tamil Nadu where debates over the language have remained politically sensitive for decades.

After the polls, she said she wanted the ideology and vision of her party and leader Vijay to reach people across India. According to her, language should serve as a bridge rather than a barrier.

Her remarks and ease in Hindi generated widespread discussion online and brought her national visibility beyond Tamil Nadu politics.

ALSO READ: Vijay Follows Centre's Guidelines At Oath Ceremony; Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem, State Song

Focus On Youth Participation

Keerthana has consistently advocated greater youth participation in public life and politics.

"One should not be afraid of politics"

She has often said that politics should not be viewed with fear and believes young people must actively contribute to shaping the country’s future. She also wants TVK to expand its presence beyond Tamil Nadu and establish itself at national and international levels.

From Humble Beginnings To Cabinet Berth

Keerthana studied in a Tamil-medium government school before pursuing post-graduation studies and learning several languages.

Her rapid political ascent, from advisor to first-time MLA and now minister, has made her one of the youngest and most prominent faces in the Vijay-led administration.

Political analysts believe her appointment signals the government’s attempt to project a youthful and modern political image as TVK begins its first term in power.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 10 May 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu Assembly Election TVK Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Who Is 29-Year-Old S Keerthana? The Youngest Minister In Vijay's Government
Who Is 29-Year-Old S Keerthana? The Youngest Minister In Vijay's Government
Election
200 Units Of Free Electricity, Special Force For Women's Safety: Vijay's First Orders After Becoming CM
200 Units Of Free Electricity, Special Force For Women's Safety: Vijay's First Orders After Becoming CM
Election
Vijay Follows Centre's Guidelines At Oath Ceremony; Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem, State Song
Vijay Follows Centre's Guidelines At Oath Ceremony; Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem, State Song
Election
'Thalapathy' Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister After TVK's Historic Debut
'Thalapathy' Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister After TVK's Historic Debut
Advertisement

Videos

Big Breaking: Vijay Begins Oath as Tamil Nadu CM
Political Alert: Massive Crowd Witnesses Swearing-In Ceremony in Chennai
Politics: Nine-Member Cabinet Takes Oath in Chennai
Top Story: Rahul Gandhi Joins Historic Swearing-In Ceremony
Big Breaking: Yogi Government Expands Cabinet Ahead of 2027 UP Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget