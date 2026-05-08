Thol Thirumavalavan met with Vijay amid fast-moving political developments and speculation over potential support for Vijay's party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kalagam (TVK), in forming the next government.
Thirumavalavan To Become TN Deputy CM? VCK Chief Meets Vijay Amid Govt Formation Talks
VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan met TVK leader Vijay amid intense political negotiations over government formation in Tamil Nadu.
- Thirumavalavan met Vijay, fueling speculation on TVK support.
- VCK leader also discussed government formation with CM Stalin.
- TVK seeks support to cross the 118-seat majority mark.
- Regional parties' alliances will shape Tamil Nadu government.
Thirumavalavan To Become TN Deputy CM? Amid fast-moving political developments in Tamil Nadu, Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday met Vijay, triggering fresh speculation over possible support for the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in its attempt to form the next government. The meeting took place ahead of an important party discussion within the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and comes just a day after Thirumavalavan held talks with outgoing Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.
The back-to-back meetings have intensified political curiosity over the role smaller alliance partners could play in the current government formation deadlock.
Reports suggest that Thirumavalavan could be fielded as the candidate from the Trichy East constituency, and if victorious, he may be considered for the role of Deputy Chief Minister.
TVK Continues Search For Majority Support
TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election with 108 MLAs. The party also enjoys the backing of five Congress legislators, taking its effective tally to 113.
However, the alliance still remains short of the majority mark of 118 seats required to form the government.
In an effort to bridge the gap, TVK has reportedly initiated outreach efforts toward parties that contested the election as part of the DMK-led alliance, including VCK and Left parties.
VCK currently has two MLAs in the Assembly, while Left parties together account for four legislators. Their support could become crucial in determining whether Vijay can successfully stake claim to form the next government.
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Political Equations Continue To Shift
The latest meeting between Vijay and Thirumavalavan has fueled speculation about a possible political understanding between TVK and VCK, though no formal announcement has been made so far.
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The DMK, despite losing power, still remains an influential force in the state and has been actively engaging with allies after the election verdict produced no clear majority for any single bloc. Thirumavalavan’s separate meetings with both Stalin and Vijay have therefore drawn significant attention, with many viewing the VCK chief as a potential key player in the unfolding political negotiations.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Thol Thirumavalavan meet with Vijay?
What is TVK's current strength in the Tamil Nadu Assembly?
TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 MLAs and has the backing of five Congress legislators, bringing their effective tally to 113 seats.
How many seats are needed to form the government in Tamil Nadu?
A total of 118 seats are required to reach the majority mark and form the government in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
Which other parties is TVK reportedly reaching out to for support?
TVK is reportedly reaching out to parties that were part of the DMK-led alliance, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Left parties.
What is the significance of Thol Thirumavalavan's meetings with both Stalin and Vijay?
These meetings have intensified political curiosity and drawn significant attention, with many viewing Thirumavalavan as a potential key player in the ongoing political negotiations due to the fractured Assembly scenario.