Thirumavalavan To Become TN Deputy CM? VCK Chief Meets Vijay Amid Govt Formation Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Thirumavalavan met Vijay, fueling speculation on TVK support.

VCK leader also discussed government formation with CM Stalin.

TVK seeks support to cross the 118-seat majority mark.

Regional parties' alliances will shape Tamil Nadu government.

Thirumavalavan To Become TN Deputy CM? Amid fast-moving political developments in Tamil Nadu, Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday met Vijay, triggering fresh speculation over possible support for the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in its attempt to form the next government. The meeting took place ahead of an important party discussion within the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and comes just a day after Thirumavalavan held talks with outgoing Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

The back-to-back meetings have intensified political curiosity over the role smaller alliance partners could play in the current government formation deadlock.

Reports suggest that Thirumavalavan could be fielded as the candidate from the Trichy East constituency, and if victorious, he may be considered for the role of Deputy Chief Minister.

TVK Continues Search For Majority Support

TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election with 108 MLAs. The party also enjoys the backing of five Congress legislators, taking its effective tally to 113.

However, the alliance still remains short of the majority mark of 118 seats required to form the government.

In an effort to bridge the gap, TVK has reportedly initiated outreach efforts toward parties that contested the election as part of the DMK-led alliance, including VCK and Left parties.

VCK currently has two MLAs in the Assembly, while Left parties together account for four legislators. Their support could become crucial in determining whether Vijay can successfully stake claim to form the next government.

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Political Equations Continue To Shift

The latest meeting between Vijay and Thirumavalavan has fueled speculation about a possible political understanding between TVK and VCK, though no formal announcement has been made so far.

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The DMK, despite losing power, still remains an influential force in the state and has been actively engaging with allies after the election verdict produced no clear majority for any single bloc. Thirumavalavan’s separate meetings with both Stalin and Vijay have therefore drawn significant attention, with many viewing the VCK chief as a potential key player in the unfolding political negotiations.