Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kumartuli artisans face severe clay shortage for Durga idols.

Government action against illegal mining disrupted traditional clay supply.

Shortage raises production fears; artisans seek government intervention.

With Durga Puja just a few months away, concern is mounting in Kolkata's historic Kumartuli, the heart of Bengal's idol-making tradition. Artisans say a severe shortage of a specialised clay used to craft Durga idols has disrupted preparations. This has resulted in raising fears over production schedules, livelihoods and the wider festival economy.

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Why Kumartuli’s Artisans Are Worried

Every year, the narrow lanes of Kumartuli come alive as artisans begin work on thousands of Durga idols destined for homes, community pandals and international destinations. This year, many workshops are struggling to source entel maati, a sticky black clay regarded as a crucial ingredient in traditional idol-making.

For generations, craftsmen have blended this clay with Ganga maati, the sacred silt collected from the Hooghly River, to create the base structure of Durga idols. Artisans argue that without entel mati, it becomes extremely difficult to achieve the traditional finish and detailing that define Bengal’s iconic idols.

Artisans insist that entel mati is not easily replaceable. Its smooth texture allows sculptors to create the finer layers and intricate details that give shape to Durga idols.

In keeping with long-standing traditions, this clay is often combined with punya maati and other materials used during the idol-making process. Craftsmen say alternative varieties of soil harden too quickly, making them unsuitable for detailed handcrafting.

What Triggered The Clay Supply Disruption?

According to artisans, the crisis emerged after the BJP government in West Bengal intensified action against illegal sand and soil extraction following the 2026 Assembly elections.

The administration, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, reportedly tightened controls on riverbank excavation to address environmental concerns and curb unauthorised mining activities. While the move was aimed at protecting river ecosystems, craftsmen say it has disrupted a long-established supply chain relied upon by Kumartuli’s idol makers.

Traditionally, much of the clay came from areas such as Raichak, Jibantala, Canning and Diamond Harbour. However, many suppliers involved in collecting and transporting the soil reportedly operated without formal licences and are now unable to continue.

Rising Costs Add To The Pressure

The clay shortage has coincided with another challenge, increasing raw material costs.

Artisans have pointed to rising prices of jute, a key component used to strengthen idol structures and bind their framework. With supplies affected and costs escalating, workshops already operating on narrow margins are facing additional financial strain.

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Artisans Appeal For Government Intervention

Growing alarm over the situation has prompted several organisations to seek urgent action.

The Kumartuli Mrit Shilpi Sanskriti Samiti and the Canal East Road Mrit Shilpi Samiti have appealed to the state government, urging intervention before the shortage worsens.

A delegation led by veteran sculptor and Padma Shri awardee Sanatan Rudrapal also met Swapan Dasgupta to highlight the issue.

Following the meeting, Dasgupta urged the government to act swiftly and wrote on X, "The supply of the Ganga soil that is indispensable in the crafting of the Devi has abruptly stopped. Unless the supply is resumed immediately, the state will face a problem during the forthcoming Durga Puja."

A delegation of artisans from Kumartuli led by Padma Sri Sanatan Rudra Pal apprised me of a crisis facing the idol makers. The supply of the Ganga earth that is indispensable in the crafting of the Devi has abruptly stopped. Unless the supply is resumed immediately the state will… pic.twitter.com/rPGh5JiZsz — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) May 27, 2026

The Canal East Road Artisans Organisation has also written to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, seeking urgent assistance.

The organisation stated, "The places from where we used to collect the clay for idol-making have completely stopped allowing soil excavation. This has severely disrupted our work. Many artisans and labourers are facing financial hardships."

As the countdown to Durga Puja continues, time is becoming a critical factor. With thousands of orders yet to be completed, artisans remain hopeful that a solution can be found, one that protects both the environment and a centuries-old tradition that has become an enduring symbol of Bengal’s identity.