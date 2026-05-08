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HomeElectionTVK Cadres Protest Outside Lok Bhavan Against Governor’s Refusal To Invite Vijay To Form Govt: Video

TVK Cadres Protest Outside Lok Bhavan Against Governor’s Refusal To Invite Vijay To Form Govt: Video

TVK workers protested outside Lok Bhavan after Governor RV Arlekar asked Vijay to prove majority support before staking claim to form govt.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 08 May 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supporters protested, demanding Tamil Nadu governor invite Vijay's party.
  • Governor requires TVK to demonstrate majority before government formation.
  • TVK, emerging as single largest party, lacks sufficient support.
  • Fractured election results create uncertainty for Tamil Nadu government.

TVK Protest: Supporters of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam staged a protest outside Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Friday, a day after Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar informed party chief Vijay that he must demonstrate majority support before being invited to form the government. The demonstration reflected growing frustration among TVK cadre, who insist that the party deserves the first opportunity to form the next administration after emerging as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections.

Police personnel later intervened and dispersed the protesters gathered near the Governor’s residence.

TVK Cadre Demand Immediate Invitation For Vijay

Party workers raised slogans demanding that Vijay be sworn in as Chief Minister, arguing that democratic convention favours inviting the largest party to stake claim first.

Several supporters warned that the agitation could intensify if the Governor does not act soon. “If Vijay is not given the opportunity to become Chief Minister, further protests will be organised,” said TVK worker Suresh during the protest.

The developments come amid intense political negotiations in Tamil Nadu following a fractured electoral verdict that has left no party with a clear majority in the Assembly.

Congress Protest 

The Tamil Nadu Congress organized a demonstration against the BJP-led Union government and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, criticizing their decision not to invite TVK leader Vijay to form the next government, even though his party secured the largest number of seats in the Assembly elections. The Congress party has also pledged its support to TVK in this matter.

Governor Asks TVK To Prove Majority

During his meeting with Vijay on Thursday, Governor Arlekar reportedly clarified that TVK had not yet submitted proof showing that it commands majority support in the House.

According to sources, the Governor asked the party leadership to furnish details of MLAs backing its claim and stressed that the required majority mark of 118 legislators remained crucial before any invitation to form the government could be considered.

Although TVK has secured Congress support, the alliance still appears short of the required numbers needed to comfortably cross the majority threshold.

The Governor’s stand has triggered a sharp political debate, with rival parties questioning TVK’s assertions about securing additional backing from legislators.

ALSO READ: INDIA Bloc In Turmoil: Congress-TVK Tie-Up, DMK Fallout And Mamata Rift Expose Cracks After 2026 Polls

AIADMK Questions TVK’s Numbers

Reacting to the controversy, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam spokesperson Kovai Sathyan criticised TVK’s claims regarding majority support.

“TVK itself admitted it has 108 seats and claims support from five more. The Governor is right to ask, ‘Where are the other five?’” Sathyan remarked.

ALSO READ: DMK ‘Open’ To Back AIADMK If TVK Falls Short? MLAs Empower Stalin To Take Calls Amid Govt Formation Buzz

Hung Verdict Keeps Tamil Nadu In Political Limbo

The Tamil Nadu Assembly election delivered a fractured mandate, dramatically reshaping the state’s political landscape.

TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won 59 seats and the AIADMK secured 47.

Despite gaining Congress support, Vijay’s party still needs additional backing to comfortably reach the majority figure of 118 seats required to form the government.

 

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) supporters protesting?

TVK supporters are protesting because their party leader, Vijay, has not yet been invited to form the government despite emerging as the single-largest party.

What did the Tamil Nadu Governor ask TVK to do?

The Governor asked TVK to demonstrate majority support in the House by furnishing details of MLAs backing their claim to form the government.

What is the majority mark needed to form the government in Tamil Nadu?

The required majority mark to form the government in Tamil Nadu is 118 legislators.

Did TVK secure enough seats to form the government?

TVK emerged as the largest party with 108 seats and has Congress support, but they still appear short of the required 118 seats for a comfortable majority.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 May 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
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