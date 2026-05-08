Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supporters protested, demanding Tamil Nadu governor invite Vijay's party.

Governor requires TVK to demonstrate majority before government formation.

TVK, emerging as single largest party, lacks sufficient support.

Fractured election results create uncertainty for Tamil Nadu government.

TVK Protest: Supporters of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam staged a protest outside Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Friday, a day after Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar informed party chief Vijay that he must demonstrate majority support before being invited to form the government. The demonstration reflected growing frustration among TVK cadre, who insist that the party deserves the first opportunity to form the next administration after emerging as the single-largest party in the Assembly elections.

Police personnel later intervened and dispersed the protesters gathered near the Governor’s residence.

TVK Cadre Demand Immediate Invitation For Vijay

Party workers raised slogans demanding that Vijay be sworn in as Chief Minister, arguing that democratic convention favours inviting the largest party to stake claim first.

Several supporters warned that the agitation could intensify if the Governor does not act soon. “If Vijay is not given the opportunity to become Chief Minister, further protests will be organised,” said TVK worker Suresh during the protest.

#WATCH | Chennai | A TVK supporter lodges his protest against the Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar outside the Lok Bhavan in Chennai for not inviting TVK Chief Vijay to form the next government despite his party emerging as the single-largest formation in the… pic.twitter.com/9HE4pSpeaQ — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2026

The developments come amid intense political negotiations in Tamil Nadu following a fractured electoral verdict that has left no party with a clear majority in the Assembly.

Congress Protest

The Tamil Nadu Congress organized a demonstration against the BJP-led Union government and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, criticizing their decision not to invite TVK leader Vijay to form the next government, even though his party secured the largest number of seats in the Assembly elections. The Congress party has also pledged its support to TVK in this matter.

Governor Asks TVK To Prove Majority

During his meeting with Vijay on Thursday, Governor Arlekar reportedly clarified that TVK had not yet submitted proof showing that it commands majority support in the House.

According to sources, the Governor asked the party leadership to furnish details of MLAs backing its claim and stressed that the required majority mark of 118 legislators remained crucial before any invitation to form the government could be considered.

Although TVK has secured Congress support, the alliance still appears short of the required numbers needed to comfortably cross the majority threshold.

The Governor’s stand has triggered a sharp political debate, with rival parties questioning TVK’s assertions about securing additional backing from legislators.

ALSO READ: INDIA Bloc In Turmoil: Congress-TVK Tie-Up, DMK Fallout And Mamata Rift Expose Cracks After 2026 Polls

AIADMK Questions TVK’s Numbers

Reacting to the controversy, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam spokesperson Kovai Sathyan criticised TVK’s claims regarding majority support.

“TVK itself admitted it has 108 seats and claims support from five more. The Governor is right to ask, ‘Where are the other five?’” Sathyan remarked.

ALSO READ: DMK ‘Open’ To Back AIADMK If TVK Falls Short? MLAs Empower Stalin To Take Calls Amid Govt Formation Buzz

Hung Verdict Keeps Tamil Nadu In Political Limbo

The Tamil Nadu Assembly election delivered a fractured mandate, dramatically reshaping the state’s political landscape.

TVK emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won 59 seats and the AIADMK secured 47.

Despite gaining Congress support, Vijay’s party still needs additional backing to comfortably reach the majority figure of 118 seats required to form the government.