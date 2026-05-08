Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress alliance with TVK in Tamil Nadu fractures INDIA bloc.

DMK ends partnership with Congress, citing betrayal and broken trust.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attempts to mend ties with Congress.

Opposition unity faces future tests in Uttar Pradesh elections.

INDIA Bloc Turmoil: The opposition’s INDIA bloc is facing one of its toughest moments yet after major electoral setbacks in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu altered the political landscape and exposed growing tensions among alliance partners. The Congress party’s decision to back actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu has especially intensified friction within the coalition, pushing relations with the DMK to a breaking point.

The fallout has been sharp and immediate. The DMK, angered by Congress aligning with TVK after the Assembly verdict, ended its long-standing partnership with the national party and adopted multiple resolutions condemning the move. Reflecting the mood within the party, senior DMK leader TKS Elangovan declared, “The INDIA bloc no longer exists.”

Tamil Nadu Verdict Reshapes Opposition Politics

Tamil Nadu has emerged as the epicentre of the opposition crisis. TVK’s remarkable victory, with 108 Assembly seats, transformed the state’s political equation and disrupted the DMK’s decades-long dominance. By extending support to Vijay’s party, Congress secured a direct role in governance in the state, something it had struggled to achieve independently for decades.

The defeat of MK Stalin in Kolathur further underlined the scale of the political shift. Congress, traditionally viewed as a secondary force in Tamil Nadu politics, now finds itself in a stronger bargaining position. The DMK, however, has reacted strongly, describing Congress’s move as “betrayal” and “backstabbing,” raising doubts over whether ties between the two parties can be repaired.

Congress has defended the alliance by arguing that it respects the public mandate and ensures the continuation of a secular administration in the state. The arrangement is also expected to include ministerial representation for Congress in the new government.

Mamata-Rahul Equation Under Spotlight

While tensions rise in the south, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attempted to rebuild bridges with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after their electoral confrontation in the state. During his remarks following the Bengal outcome, Rahul accused the BJP of “stealing votes” and even “stealing the government” in the state.

Even so, political observers remain uncertain whether improved relations with Banerjee can compensate for the widening divide with the DMK. Apart from Congress, the INDIA bloc’s strongest pillars include the Trinamool Congress, DMK, and the Samajwadi Party. Among them, Banerjee’s relationship with Congress has historically fluctuated depending on political circumstances, unlike the DMK and Samajwadi Party, which had largely remained consistent parliamentary allies.

Elangovan also indicated that Left parties, including CPI, CPI(M), and VCK, would be free to take their own political decisions without pressure from the DMK.

Uttar Pradesh Could Be The Next Battleground

Attention is now gradually shifting toward Uttar Pradesh, where the opposition’s unity may once again face a serious test ahead of the 2027 Assembly election. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav recently traveled to Kolkata to publicly back Mamata Banerjee, reinforcing attempts to preserve broader opposition coordination.

However, uncertainty continues over whether Congress and the Samajwadi Party will eventually contest together in Uttar Pradesh or choose separate paths. Their earlier experiment under the “UP-ke ladke” campaign in 2017 failed to stop the BJP’s rise, ultimately paving the way for Yogi Adityanath’s emergence as chief minister.

Congress Pursues New Southern Strategy

The latest developments signal a significant transformation in Congress’s southern political strategy. By aligning with TVK, the party has attempted to reclaim an independent political identity instead of remaining reliant on the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin’s defeat and the emergence of TVK as the dominant force have accelerated this transition. What was once projected as a united national opposition platform now appears increasingly fragmented, with key regional players reassessing their priorities and alliances.

As political equations continue to evolve across states, questions are mounting over whether the INDIA bloc can survive in its current form or whether regional ambitions will permanently alter the opposition’s structure ahead of future national contests.