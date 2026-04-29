After a fiercely contested West Bengal Assembly election marked by intense campaigning, sharp exchanges between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress, and allegations of poll-related irregularities, Praja Poll has projected a major upset in the 2026 contest, predicting that the BJP is poised to unseat Mamata Banerjee’s party and form the next government in the state.

BJP Projected To Cross Majority Mark

According to the exit poll, the BJP is projected to win between 178 and 208 seats in the West Bengal Assembly.

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TMC Predicted To Trail

The Trinamool Congress is forecast to secure between 85 and 110 seats, according to Praja Poll’s projections.

Others Likely To Remain Marginal

Other parties are expected to win between 0 and 5 seats in the election, the poll suggested.

Exit Poll Signals Major Political Shift

If the projection holds, the numbers would place the BJP in a position to form the next government in West Bengal.