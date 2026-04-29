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Assembly Elections 2026

(Source:  Matrize | *Exit polls are projections; official results on May 4, 2026)
HomeElectionBJP Set To Form Government In Bengal? Praja Poll Gives Saffron Camp Massive Edge

BJP Set To Form Government In Bengal? Praja Poll Gives Saffron Camp Massive Edge

Praja Poll has projected a major upset in the 2026 contest, predicting that the BJP is poised to oust Mamata Banerjee’s party and form the next government in the state.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 07:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Praja Poll projects BJP win, ending TMC rule in West Bengal.
  • BJP predicted to secure 178-208 seats, surpassing majority.
  • Trinamool Congress likely to win 85-110 seats.

After a fiercely contested West Bengal Assembly election marked by intense campaigning, sharp exchanges between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress, and allegations of poll-related irregularities, Praja Poll has projected a major upset in the 2026 contest, predicting that the BJP is poised to unseat Mamata Banerjee’s party and form the next government in the state.

BJP Projected To Cross Majority Mark

According to the exit poll, the BJP is projected to win between 178 and 208 seats in the West Bengal Assembly.

ALSO READ | Exit Poll 2026 LIVE: All Eyes On 6:30 PM Projections Across Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry

TMC Predicted To Trail

The Trinamool Congress is forecast to secure between 85 and 110 seats, according to Praja Poll’s projections.

Others Likely To Remain Marginal

Other parties are expected to win between 0 and 5 seats in the election, the poll suggested.

Exit Poll Signals Major Political Shift

If the projection holds, the numbers would place the BJP in a position to form the next government in West Bengal.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Praja Poll projection for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election?

Praja Poll projects a major upset, with the BJP poised to unseat the Trinamool Congress and form the next government in West Bengal.

How many seats is the BJP projected to win?

The BJP is projected to win between 178 and 208 seats in the West Bengal Assembly.

What is the forecast for the Trinamool Congress?

The Trinamool Congress is forecast to secure between 85 and 110 seats, according to Praja Poll's projections.

What is the projected outcome for other parties?

Other parties are expected to win between 0 and 5 seats in the election, according to the poll.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 06:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Election Corner Praja Poll Praja Poll Forecasts BJP Win In West Bengal
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