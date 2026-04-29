Praja Poll projects a major upset, with the BJP poised to unseat the Trinamool Congress and form the next government in West Bengal.
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(Source: Matrize | *Exit polls are projections; official results on May 4, 2026)
BJP Set To Form Government In Bengal? Praja Poll Gives Saffron Camp Massive Edge
Praja Poll has projected a major upset in the 2026 contest, predicting that the BJP is poised to oust Mamata Banerjee’s party and form the next government in the state.
- Praja Poll projects BJP win, ending TMC rule in West Bengal.
- BJP predicted to secure 178-208 seats, surpassing majority.
- Trinamool Congress likely to win 85-110 seats.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Praja Poll projection for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election?
How many seats is the BJP projected to win?
The BJP is projected to win between 178 and 208 seats in the West Bengal Assembly.
What is the forecast for the Trinamool Congress?
The Trinamool Congress is forecast to secure between 85 and 110 seats, according to Praja Poll's projections.
What is the projected outcome for other parties?
Other parties are expected to win between 0 and 5 seats in the election, according to the poll.
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