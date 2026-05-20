SC Extends Deadline For Bengaluru Civic Polls Till August 31

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court extends Bengaluru civic polls deadline to August 31.

New elections delayed since September 2020, administrator in charge.

Karnataka cited manpower shortage for census and electoral roll revision.

No further extensions will be granted by the court.

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended till August 31 the time for holding the long-pending elections for the Bengaluru civic body.

The tenure of the earlier elected body for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) expired on September 10, 2020, and since then a government-appointed administrator was taking care of its day-to-day affairs.

On January 12, the apex court had asked the Karnataka government and the state election body to hold the polls for the Bengaluru civic body by June 30.

On Wednesday, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi extended the time till August 31 and made clear that no further extension would be granted.

The order was passed after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Karnataka government, referred to the shortage of manpower due to the Census work and the upcoming special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

He urged the bench that the time to conclude the polls be extended by two to three months.

Singhvi said the budgetary allocation was also done but there would be shortage of manpower.

While extending the time, the bench observed, "You go and activate your machinery".

On January 12, the top court had said that final ward-wise reservation list shall be published by the state government by February 20.

The order was passed on a plea of the Karnataka government which has challenged the high court's December 2020 order that directed the State Election Commission to hold BBMP elections expeditiously after finalising the electoral rolls.

The top court is monitoring the compliance of its earlier orders regarding polls to the BBMP and the newly created municipal corporations within the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA).

In its December 2020 judgment, the high court upheld the constitutional validity of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Third Amendment Act, 2020, which increased the number of BBMP wards.

The high court had, however, "read down" the amendment, holding that it would not apply to elections that ought to have been held under Article 243 of the Constitution before the amendment came into effect.

On December 18, 2020, the top court stayed the high court order, and in 2022, it asked the state government to complete the process of delimitation of wards for BBMP and to notify the same within a period of eight weeks.

The Karnataka government earlier notified reservations for 369 wards across five newly carved municipal corporations in the Greater Bengaluru Area.

Unlike the previous civic body polls, which were held for 198 wards, the next elections will be held for 369 wards across five corporations, an increase of 171.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)