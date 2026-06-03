Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom G Parameshwara appointed sole Deputy CM under DK Shivakumar.

Party leadership finalized key positions after extensive deliberations.

Cabinet formation involves balancing factions, regions, and communities.

Lobbying intensifies as ministerial berths are being allocated.

G Parameshwara As Karnataka Deputy CM: The Congress party has reportedly cleared a major hurdle in Karnataka's leadership transition by deciding to appoint G Parameshwara as the lone Deputy Chief Minister under Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar. The decision brings an end to prolonged discussions within the party over the structure of the new government and the number of deputy chief ministerial positions to be created. Parameshwara, one of Karnataka's most prominent Dalit leaders and a former home minister, is set to play a crucial role in the incoming administration. Sources within the party indicate that he strongly advocated for being the sole deputy chief minister, even as demands from various groups for multiple deputy chief minister posts continued to surface.

Congress Finalises Key Leadership Structure

The decision was reached after extensive deliberations among senior Congress leaders on Tuesday. Discussions focused not only on the deputy chief minister's position but also on the broader shape of the new cabinet.

Party sources suggest that at least 12 ministers are likely to take oath along with Shivakumar during Wednesday's swearing-in ceremony, as per reports. The final list of ministers, however, is expected to receive clearance from the Congress high command in New Delhi before the formal announcement.

The meetings also addressed several organisational matters, including the appointment of a new Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president and selections for upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council vacancies.

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High Command Seeks Balance Among Factions

Another round of consultations is expected to take place at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Senior leaders KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala are also expected to be involved in the discussions.

The central leadership faces the challenge of balancing representation between supporters of Shivakumar and those aligned with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. At the same time, the party is attempting to ensure adequate representation for different regions and communities within the state.

Intense Lobbying Marks Cabinet Formation Process

As cabinet positions are finalised, political lobbying within the party has intensified. Supporters of several senior leaders, including KH Muniyappa, Priyank Kharge, Satish Jarkiholi, M B Patil, Eshwar Khandre, H C Mahadevappa and Yathindra Siddaramaiah, have organised demonstrations seeking ministerial representation.

These campaigns have added pressure on the party leadership, which must balance regional, caste and factional considerations while rewarding loyal leaders.

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New Chapter After Siddaramaiah's Exit

The leadership transition follows Siddaramaiah's resignation last week after the Congress government completed three years in office. His departure paved the way for Shivakumar's elevation from Deputy Chief Minister to the state's top executive post.

Speaking ahead of his swearing-in, Shivakumar pledged to work with dedication and inclusivity, describing his rise as the culmination of years of perseverance. He reaffirmed his commitment to the Congress high command and promised to carry every section of society along in his governance.

The appointment of Parameshwara is widely viewed as a significant political move that could strengthen the Congress party's outreach among Dalit communities while reinforcing the authority of the incoming chief minister.