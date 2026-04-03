The Indian National Congress released its list of candidates on Friday, just hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced theirs.
Congress Releases Candidate List For TN Election; Selvaperunthagai To Contest From Key Seat: Full List
The Congress released its Tamil Nadu Assembly election candidate list, featuring names like Durai Chandrasekar and K. Selvaperunthagai, for constituencies including Ponneri and Sriperumbudur
Tamil Nadu Congress Candidate List: The Indian National Congress on Friday released its list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, just hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its nominees.
The list, finalised by the party’s Central Election Committee, comes amid intense internal deliberations and competition among aspirants, reflecting the high stakes in the April 23 polls.
Congress Finalises Candidates Across Key Constituencies
The Congress has fielded candidates across a wide range of constituencies, including reserved and general seats, aiming to strengthen its role within the broader alliance framework in Tamil Nadu.
Among the names, Durai Chandrasekar will contest from Ponneri (SC), while JMH Aassan Maulaana has been nominated from Velachery. Senior leader K. Selvaperunthagai will represent the party from Sriperumbudur (SC), and A.M. Munirathinam has been fielded from Sholingur.
Other notable candidates include Dr. A. Chella Kumar from Krishnagiri, GKM Tamil Kumaran from Pennagaram, and Gopinath Palaniyappan from Erode (East).
The Central Election Committee of the Congress has selected the following persons as party candidates for the elections to the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/223d6qjIlX— INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) April 3, 2026
Full List Of Congress Candidates In TN Polls
The Congress candidates announced include:
- Ponneri (SC) – Durai Chandrasekar
- Velachery – JMH Aassan Maulaana
- Sriperumbudur (SC) – K. Selvaperunthagai
- Sholingur – A.M. Munirathinam
- Uthangarai (SC) – R. Kuppu Saamy
- Krishnagiri – Dr. A. Chella Kumar
- Pennagaram – GKM Tamil Kumaran
- Attur (SC) – SK Arthanari
- Erode (East) – Gopinath Palaniyappan
- Udhagamandalam – B. Ramachandran
- Kavundampalayam – K.P. Surya PrakashSinganallur – Ms. V. Shrinithi Naidu
- Thuraiyur (SC) – M. Vichu Lenin Prasat
- Cuddalore – A.S. Chandrasekaran
- Mayiladuthurai – Jamal Yunus Mohammed
- Aranthangi – T. Rama Chandhiran
- Karaikudi – S. Mangudi
- Usilampatti – T. Saravana Kumar
- Sivakasi – Ganesan Ashokan
- Tiruvadana – Rama Karumanickam
- Srivaikuntam – S. Oorvashi Amirtharaj
- Sankarankovil (SC) – Sangai Ganeshan
- Ambasamudram – V.P. Durai
- Nanguneri – Ruby Manoharan
- Colachel – Dr. Tharagai Cuthbert
- Vilavancode – T.T. Praveen
- Killiyoor – Adv. S. Rajesh Kumar
The near-simultaneous release of candidate lists by both Congress and BJP highlights the accelerating pace of election preparations in the state. Political parties are racing to finalise their line-ups as campaigning gains momentum.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When did the Indian National Congress release its list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections?
Who is contesting from Ponneri (SC) for the Congress?
Durai Chandrasekar will contest from Ponneri (SC) for the Congress.
Who are some of the other notable Congress candidates in Tamil Nadu?
Notable candidates include K. Selvaperunthagai from Sriperumbudur (SC), Dr. A. Chella Kumar from Krishnagiri, and Gopinath Palaniyappan from Erode (East).
What does the near-simultaneous release of candidate lists by Congress and BJP indicate?
It signals the accelerating pace of election preparations and highlights that political parties are racing to finalize their lineups as campaigning gains momentum.