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HomeElectionCongress Releases Candidate List For TN Election; Selvaperunthagai To Contest From Key Seat: Full List

Congress Releases Candidate List For TN Election; Selvaperunthagai To Contest From Key Seat: Full List

The Congress released its Tamil Nadu Assembly election candidate list, featuring names like Durai Chandrasekar and K. Selvaperunthagai, for constituencies including Ponneri and Sriperumbudur

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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Tamil Nadu Congress Candidate List: The Indian National Congress on Friday released its list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, just hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its nominees.

The list, finalised by the party’s Central Election Committee, comes amid intense internal deliberations and competition among aspirants, reflecting the high stakes in the April 23 polls.

Congress Finalises Candidates Across Key Constituencies

The Congress has fielded candidates across a wide range of constituencies, including reserved and general seats, aiming to strengthen its role within the broader alliance framework in Tamil Nadu.

Among the names, Durai Chandrasekar will contest from Ponneri (SC), while JMH Aassan Maulaana has been nominated from Velachery. Senior leader K. Selvaperunthagai will represent the party from Sriperumbudur (SC), and A.M. Munirathinam has been fielded from Sholingur.

Other notable candidates include Dr. A. Chella Kumar from Krishnagiri, GKM Tamil Kumaran from Pennagaram, and Gopinath Palaniyappan from Erode (East).

Full List Of Congress Candidates In TN Polls

The Congress candidates announced include:

  • Ponneri (SC) – Durai Chandrasekar
  • Velachery – JMH Aassan Maulaana
  • Sriperumbudur (SC) – K. Selvaperunthagai
  • Sholingur – A.M. Munirathinam
  • Uthangarai (SC) – R. Kuppu Saamy
  • Krishnagiri – Dr. A. Chella Kumar
  • Pennagaram – GKM Tamil Kumaran
  • Attur (SC) – SK Arthanari
  • Erode (East) – Gopinath Palaniyappan
  • Udhagamandalam – B. Ramachandran
  • Kavundampalayam – K.P. Surya PrakashSinganallur – Ms. V. Shrinithi Naidu
  • Thuraiyur (SC) – M. Vichu Lenin Prasat
  • Cuddalore – A.S. Chandrasekaran
  • Mayiladuthurai – Jamal Yunus Mohammed
  • Aranthangi – T. Rama Chandhiran
  • Karaikudi – S. Mangudi
  • Usilampatti – T. Saravana Kumar
  • Sivakasi – Ganesan Ashokan
  • Tiruvadana – Rama Karumanickam
  • Srivaikuntam – S. Oorvashi Amirtharaj
  • Sankarankovil (SC) – Sangai Ganeshan
  • Ambasamudram – V.P. Durai
  • Nanguneri – Ruby Manoharan
  • Colachel – Dr. Tharagai Cuthbert
  • Vilavancode – T.T. Praveen
  • Killiyoor – Adv. S. Rajesh Kumar


The near-simultaneous release of candidate lists by both Congress and BJP highlights the accelerating pace of election preparations in the state. Political parties are racing to finalise their line-ups as campaigning gains momentum.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did the Indian National Congress release its list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections?

The Indian National Congress released its list of candidates on Friday, just hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced theirs.

Who is contesting from Ponneri (SC) for the Congress?

Durai Chandrasekar will contest from Ponneri (SC) for the Congress.

Who are some of the other notable Congress candidates in Tamil Nadu?

Notable candidates include K. Selvaperunthagai from Sriperumbudur (SC), Dr. A. Chella Kumar from Krishnagiri, and Gopinath Palaniyappan from Erode (East).

What does the near-simultaneous release of candidate lists by Congress and BJP indicate?

It signals the accelerating pace of election preparations and highlights that political parties are racing to finalize their lineups as campaigning gains momentum.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Congress Candidate List Tamil Nadu Assembly Election CONGRESS Tamil Nadu Election 2026 TN Election 2026
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