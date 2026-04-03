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Tamil Nadu Congress Candidate List: The Indian National Congress on Friday released its list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, just hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its nominees.

The list, finalised by the party’s Central Election Committee, comes amid intense internal deliberations and competition among aspirants, reflecting the high stakes in the April 23 polls.

Congress Finalises Candidates Across Key Constituencies

The Congress has fielded candidates across a wide range of constituencies, including reserved and general seats, aiming to strengthen its role within the broader alliance framework in Tamil Nadu.

Among the names, Durai Chandrasekar will contest from Ponneri (SC), while JMH Aassan Maulaana has been nominated from Velachery. Senior leader K. Selvaperunthagai will represent the party from Sriperumbudur (SC), and A.M. Munirathinam has been fielded from Sholingur.

Other notable candidates include Dr. A. Chella Kumar from Krishnagiri, GKM Tamil Kumaran from Pennagaram, and Gopinath Palaniyappan from Erode (East).

The Central Election Committee of the Congress has selected the following persons as party candidates for the elections to the Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/223d6qjIlX — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) April 3, 2026

Full List Of Congress Candidates In TN Polls

The Congress candidates announced include:

Ponneri (SC) – Durai Chandrasekar

Velachery – JMH Aassan Maulaana

Sriperumbudur (SC) – K. Selvaperunthagai

Sholingur – A.M. Munirathinam

Uthangarai (SC) – R. Kuppu Saamy

Krishnagiri – Dr. A. Chella Kumar

Pennagaram – GKM Tamil Kumaran

Attur (SC) – SK Arthanari

Erode (East) – Gopinath Palaniyappan

Udhagamandalam – B. Ramachandran

Kavundampalayam – K.P. Surya PrakashSinganallur – Ms. V. Shrinithi Naidu

Thuraiyur (SC) – M. Vichu Lenin Prasat

Cuddalore – A.S. Chandrasekaran

Mayiladuthurai – Jamal Yunus Mohammed

Aranthangi – T. Rama Chandhiran

Karaikudi – S. Mangudi

Usilampatti – T. Saravana Kumar

Sivakasi – Ganesan Ashokan

Tiruvadana – Rama Karumanickam

Srivaikuntam – S. Oorvashi Amirtharaj

Sankarankovil (SC) – Sangai Ganeshan

Ambasamudram – V.P. Durai

Nanguneri – Ruby Manoharan

Colachel – Dr. Tharagai Cuthbert

Vilavancode – T.T. Praveen

Killiyoor – Adv. S. Rajesh Kumar







The near-simultaneous release of candidate lists by both Congress and BJP highlights the accelerating pace of election preparations in the state. Political parties are racing to finalise their line-ups as campaigning gains momentum.