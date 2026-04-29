What Do Exit Polls Indicate For BJP Across Five States?

The exit poll projections for the five state elections present a mixed picture for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Among all the states, Assam stands out as the strongest performer for the party, where it appears set for a dominant victory. According to the poll of polls, the BJP is projected to win between 87 and 99 seats, indicating that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma may be heading for another term. Despite allegations raised by Congress on various issues, the numbers suggest they may not have significantly impacted the BJP’s prospects, with the party likely forming the government for a third consecutive time.

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Exit Polls

In West Bengal, the situation is more competitive. While several exit polls indicate an edge for the BJP, the contest is far from one-sided. Poll of polls estimates suggest the BJP could secure between 143 and 165 seats, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is also close behind with 122 to 141 seats. This points to a tightly fought election rather than a clear sweep, and analysts believe the final outcome could still swing either way.

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Kerala continues to remain a weak spot for the BJP. Most exit polls do not project any significant gains for the party, with some even suggesting it may fail to open its account. This highlights the continued difficulty the BJP faces in making electoral inroads in the state.

A similar trend is visible in Tamil Nadu, where the BJP has not emerged as a standalone force in most projections and is largely grouped under “others.” This reinforces the view that southern states remain a major challenge for the party.

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However, there is some relief for the BJP in Puducherry, where it is projected to form the government with around 17 seats.

Overall, the exit polls suggest that while the BJP remains strong in the north, west, and northeast, and is competitive in the east, breaking into southern strongholds continues to be its toughest hurdle.