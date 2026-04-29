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Assembly Elections 2026

(Source:  Poll of Polls)
HomeElectionTamil Nadu Exit Polls: Vijay Gets Surprise Boost From Axis My India, TVK Predicted To Be The King

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls: Vijay Gets Surprise Boost From Axis My India, TVK Predicted To Be The King

For Vijay, this election is less about immediate power and more about establishing political credibility.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Exit polls suggest actor Vijay's TVK party could be significant.
  • TVK may disrupt the traditional DMK vs AIADMK contest.
  • Projections vary widely, indicating uncertainty for TVK.
  • Vijay's party entry potentially reshapes Tamil Nadu politics.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay may be emerging as the biggest wildcard of the Tamil Nadu elections, with the Axis My India exit poll indicating a significant opening for his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The agency projects a fragmented mandate -- DMK+ at 98–120 seats and AIADMK+ at 22–32 -- leaving a substantial chunk of seats potentially going to others, where TVK is expected to make its mark.

Unlike earlier perceptions of a strictly bipolar contest, Axis My India’s numbers suggest that Vijay’s party could be cutting into the traditional vote bases, reshaping the electoral dynamics in its very first outing.

What Are Other Exit Polls Predicting?

Other exit polls, however, present a more measured picture. Praja Poll estimates TVK at 1–9 seats, while Matrize places it between 10 and 12 seats. The JVC poll is relatively more generous, projecting 8–15 seats for the party. The wide variation highlights the uncertainty around TVK’s actual performance.

Also Read: Stalin Set To Return As CM? This Is What Exit Polls Predict

What remains clear is that TVK has managed to disrupt the conventional DMK vs AIADMK narrative to some extent. Even in projections where its seat share is limited, the party’s presence appears to have influenced vote distribution, potentially impacting margins in several constituencies.

For Vijay, this election is less about immediate power and more about establishing political credibility. If the higher-end projections hold true, TVK could emerge as a serious third force in Tamil Nadu -- something the state has not seen in decades.

While the final results will determine the real picture, exit polls suggest that Vijay’s entry into politics is far from symbolic -- it may already be reshaping the battlefield.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does the Axis My India exit poll suggest about Vijay's party, TVK?

The Axis My India exit poll indicates a significant opening for TVK, projecting a fragmented mandate where Vijay's party is expected to make a substantial mark.

How do other exit polls view TVK's potential seat share?

Other exit polls offer a more modest outlook, with Praja Poll estimating 1-9 seats, Matrize predicting 10-12, and JVC projecting 8-15 seats for TVK.

Has TVK's presence impacted the traditional DMK vs AIADMK narrative?

Yes, TVK has disrupted the conventional narrative to some extent. Its presence appears to have influenced vote distribution, potentially impacting margins.

What is the main goal for Vijay with his party's first election outing?

For Vijay, this election is primarily about establishing political credibility rather than achieving immediate power.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK DMK Alliance DMK TVK Vijay Tamil NAdu TVK Party Tn Exit Polls 2026 Dmk Party Tamil Nadu Election Results Bjp Alliance In Tamil Nadu
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