The Election Commission ordered a repoll in Falta due to severe electoral offenses and subversion of the democratic process, citing voter intimidation and EVM tampering.
TMC's Jahangir Khan Announces Exit From Elections Before High-Stakes Falta Repoll
The Election Commission had earlier cancelled polling in Falta, citing severe electoral offences, alleged voter intimidation and EVM-related irregularities.
- TMC candidate Jahangir Khan withdraws from West Bengal's Falta elections.
- Repolling ordered due to
- BJP questions TMC's low-profile campaign, Chief Minister mocks candidate.
- Controversy intensifies political attacks between TMC and BJP.
Two days before repolling in West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency, Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan announced on Tuesday that he would no longer contest elections.
Khan, considered a close aide of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, made the announcement amid heightened political tensions surrounding the constituency, where the Election Commission ordered fresh polling after scrapping the earlier election process.
Falta falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency represented by Abhishek Banerjee. However, the absence of senior Trinamool Congress leaders during campaigning ahead of the repoll has become a major talking point in the state’s political circles.
BJP Targets TMC Over Campaign Silence
The BJP questioned the apparent absence of the Trinamool Congress leadership from the constituency during the run-up to the repoll.
West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya publicly asked where Abhishek Banerjee was during campaigning in Falta, taking a swipe at the ruling party over its low-profile approach.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also mocked Jahangir Khan while campaigning over the weekend, asking supporters, “Where’s Pushpa?”, a remark linked to Khan’s earlier comments comparing himself to the popular film character.
‘If He Is Singham, Then I Am Pushpa’
The “Pushpa” reference stemmed from an earlier exchange involving IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, who had been appointed poll observer before the elections.
Sharma had reportedly referred to himself as “Singham” during efforts to ensure strict enforcement ahead of polling. Responding to this, Khan had said, “If he is Singham, then I am Pushpa.”
The exchange gained attention after Sharma visited Khan’s residence ahead of polling and allegedly warned family members against intimidating voters on election day.
Election Commission Ordered Repoll In Falta
While election results for 293 Assembly seats in West Bengal were declared on May 4, polling in Falta was cancelled by the Election Commission of India over what it described as “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process”.
The poll panel cited multiple complaints, including allegations of voter intimidation, EVM tampering and obstruction involving opposition candidates’ names at several booths.
Officials also pointed to inadequate CCTV footage, which reportedly made it impossible to independently verify whether polling had been conducted fairly.
Political War Of Words Intensifies
The controversy surrounding Falta has further escalated political attacks between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.
Responding to questions about the absence of TMC campaigning, West Bengal minister Dilip Ghosh alleged that earlier elections in the constituency had relied on “brute force” and intimidation rather than political outreach.
“The results are already known. The goondas have run away and there is no support from the police anymore. Who will campaign for them?” Ghosh said while attacking the ruling party over the situation in Falta.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is there a repoll in West Bengal's Falta Assembly constituency?
Who is Jahangir Khan and why did he withdraw his candidacy?
Jahangir Khan was the Trinamool Congress candidate for Falta. He announced he would no longer contest the elections just two days before the scheduled repoll.
What is the significance of the 'Pushpa' reference in the Falta elections?
The 'Pushpa' reference came from Jahangir Khan comparing himself to the film character in response to an IPS officer calling himself 'Singham', amidst allegations of voter intimidation.
What accusations has the BJP made regarding the Trinamool Congress's campaigning in Falta?
The BJP has questioned the absence of senior Trinamool Congress leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, from campaigning in Falta, implying a lack of support or reliance on force.