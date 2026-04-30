Repolling In Bengal? EC Gets 77 EVM Tampering Complaints, Decision Likely Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Bengal recorded high voter turnout amidst EVM tampering complaints.

Authorities confirmed 77 complaints of EVM buttons obstructed.

Falta, Diamond Harbour worst-hit; 23 complaints verified.

EC will decide re-polling, warns of strict action.

Bengal Election Repolling: Fresh controversy has erupted in West Bengal after authorities confirmed multiple complaints of alleged tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the second phase of Assembly elections. The issue has sparked a political storm, even as the state recorded one of the highest voter turnouts in its history.

West Bengal's chief electoral officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal said 77 complaints were received with voters alleging that EVM buttons had been obstructed using black tape, glue-like substances, ink, and even perfume. The claims have raised serious concerns about the integrity of polling in certain constituencies, as per reports.

Hotspots Emerge As Complaints Surface

Officials identified Falta as the worst-affected constituency, accounting for 32 complaints. Diamond Harbour followed with 29 cases, while Magrahat reported 13 and Budge Budge three. Preliminary verification has confirmed 23 of these complaints, including 20 from Falta alone.

Authorities indicated that the Election Commission of India will review the findings in a full quorum meeting before taking a call on whether re-polling is required in affected booths.

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BJP Flags ‘Deliberate Cover-Up’

The controversy intensified after the Bharatiya Janata Party accused rivals of deliberately masking its election symbol on EVMs. Party IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a video on social media purportedly showing white tape placed over the party’s symbol in specific booths in Falta, demanding immediate re-polling.

The allegations have fueled a broader political confrontation, with opposition parties trading charges over electoral malpractice.

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Commission Warns Of Strict Action

Responding to the uproar, Agarwal reiterated that any verified instance of tampering would be dealt with firmly. He stressed the Commission’s “zero tolerance” stance and assured that re-polling would be ordered wherever necessary.

Under Election Commission rules, applying substances such as ink, glue, or perfume, or placing objects on EVM buttons, is considered a serious electoral offence. Officials warned that those found responsible could face stringent legal consequences.

Interestingly, initial checks have not pointed to lapses by polling staff, suggesting that any tampering may have occurred during the voting process itself.

Record Turnout Despite Controversy

The allegations come against the backdrop of an unprecedented voter turnout. West Bengal recorded an overall participation of 92.47% across both phases, the highest since Independence. The first phase on April 23 saw a turnout of 93.19%, while the second phase on April 29 registered 91.66%.

Despite sporadic clashes and complaints, the high turnout reflects strong voter engagement. However, the EVM controversy has cast a shadow over the electoral process, with counting scheduled for May 4 now under intense scrutiny.