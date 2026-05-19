'Vijay Govt Can Fall Anytime Soon': Stalin Urges DMK Cadre To Be Prepared For Early TN Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DMK leader Stalin warns party of potential government collapse.

Actor Vijay's TVK party now leads Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Stalin urges cadres for early elections, accepts defeat.

DMK plans digital outreach to rebuild party strategy.

DMK chief M K Stalin has reportedly warned party leaders that the Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government “can fall anytime” and urged cadres to remain prepared for the possibility of early Assembly elections.

The remarks come amid continuing political uncertainty in the state following the dramatic rise of actor-politician Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single largest party and ended decades of dominance by the DMK and AIADMK.

According to reports, Stalin told district secretaries that the current political situation remained fragile and that the party should stay prepared for elections “at any time”.

Fragile Numbers Keep Political Tensions Alive

TVK currently holds 107 seats in the Assembly, while ally Congress has five MLAs. The government also enjoys outside support from four former DMK allies including VCK, CPI, CPM and IUML with two seats each.

Chief Minister Joseph Vijay further survived a recent trust vote with the backing of 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs who voted in support of the government last week.

However, uncertainty remains over the long-term stability of the arrangement. Political equations could change if supporting allies withdraw backing or if courts or the Speaker move against the rebel AIADMK legislators.

Stalin Sees Scope For Political Comeback

Addressing party functionaries, Stalin reportedly sought to boost morale after the electoral setback and reminded cadres that the DMK had recovered strongly from defeats in the past.

“The defeat is temporary. The present regime can fall anytime. Be ready. There are chances that Assembly elections may happen again along with the 2029 Lok Sabha polls. We shall make a comeback and win again,” he said, reported NDTV.

On Monday, Stalin also addressed DMK workers and declared that “the sun will never set in Tamil Nadu”, referring to the party’s election symbol.

Stalin Takes Responsibility For Defeat

In a significant acknowledgement, Stalin accepted responsibility for the party’s poor electoral performance. The former chief minister himself lost from the Kolathur constituency in the Assembly election.

“I accept accountability and responsibility for the failure,” Stalin told party workers while urging them not to lose confidence.

He also stressed the need for stronger digital outreach, indicating that TVK’s social media strategy had significantly outperformed traditional political campaigns.

DMK Focuses On Rebuilding Strategy

Stalin urged party workers to adapt to changing political communication methods and strengthen the party’s online presence.

“The politics we once spoke in tea shops must now be spoken on social media handles,” he said, signalling a push towards more aggressive digital engagement.

The DMK chief has also formed a 36-member committee to analyse the reasons behind the party’s defeat and gather direct public feedback. The exercise is being viewed as part of a broader effort to rebuild grassroots support and reassess the party’s political strategy.

End Of A Political Era In Tamil Nadu

TVK’s emergence as the single largest party has dramatically altered Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. For the first time in nearly six decades, neither the DMK nor the AIADMK is leading the state government.

The development has effectively pushed both Dravidian giants into the opposition, marking the end of their uninterrupted dominance over Tamil Nadu politics for the past 59 years.