Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Azam Khan wished Akhilesh Yadav endured six months in jail.

Khan expressed his prison hardships at SP manifesto launch.

Akhilesh Yadav responded, saying he understood Khan's immense pain.

Khan was recently released from jail after money laundering bail.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Thursday recalled the hardships he endured during his time in prison, saying he sometimes wished party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also spent six months behind bars to understand what inmates go through.

Speaking at the launch of the Samajwadi Party's manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in Lucknow, Khan said he had often expressed this wish while talking to his son Abdullah and others during his imprisonment.

"My heart wished Akhilesh ji, too, could come to jail for six months, so he could know how the days and nights pass and what one goes through," Khan said.

His remarks came in the presence of Yadav, who was seated on the stage during the manifesto launch. The senior leader's account brought his difficult prison experience into focus, prompting a response from the SP chief.

Akhilesh Yadav Says He Felt Azam Khan's Pain

Reacting to Khan's remarks after the event, Akhilesh Yadav said he understood the senior leader's suffering and had felt his pain over the years.

"He is a member of our party and our family. I have felt his pain from time to time," Yadav told reporters.

Khan also recalled the emotional trauma of being separated from his son Abdullah during a transfer between prisons. He said the experience left him uncertain about whether they would ever get an opportunity to meet again.

The veteran politician described his imprisonment as a period of severe mental and physical distress. He also spoke about the difficulties of having Abdullah remain behind bars alongside him for years.

Earlier, Yadav had assured Khan that the party would do whatever was necessary to fulfil the promises outlined in its election manifesto.

Why Was Azam Khan Released From Jail?

A 10-time MLA from Rampur, Khan served as a Cabinet minister in the Akhilesh Yadav-led Uttar Pradesh government between 2012 and 2017. He has remained a prominent figure in the Samajwadi Party despite his prolonged legal battles and imprisonment.

Khan was released from Ghaziabad's Dasna jail on November 18 after the Allahabad High Court granted him interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on October 31, shortly after he was released from Rampur jail in another case. He had spent nearly 11 months in prison during that earlier stint.