India have once again left senior players Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja out of their playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. The two experienced cricketers were also overlooked for the opening Test in Wellington, a selection decision that attracted considerable criticism of captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Despite the expectations of their return, the team management has decided to stick with its selection choices for the ongoing second Test.

Gurnoor Brar Makes His Test Debut

There had been reports ahead of the Christchurch Test suggesting that Gurnoor Brar could be handed his maiden Test cap. The fast bowler was added to India's squad after Kuldeep Yadav was released, and he has now made his debut for the national team. His inclusion, however, has raised some eyebrows, particularly as he has been selected ahead of the more experienced Prasidh Krishna.

India won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain Shubman Gill confirmed Brar's inclusion in the playing XI, with senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah presenting him with his Test cap. The BCCI subsequently announced on social media that Brar had received Test cap number 321.

It has been a memorable year for the young fast bowler, who has also made his ODI debut against Afghanistan. His Test debut in Christchurch marks another significant milestone in his career.

Mohammed Siraj And Ravindra Jadeja Miss Out Again

With Christchurch traditionally offering assistance to fast bowlers, Mohammed Siraj was widely expected to feature in India's playing XI for the second Test. However, the senior pacer has once again been left on the bench.

Siraj has had limited opportunities across formats recently. He has not featured in India's T20I plans, while his appearance in the recently concluded five-match ODI series against New Zealand was restricted to one match. He has now missed out on selection for both Tests of the series.

Following the opening Test, Gill had indicated that Siraj was not bowling at his best rhythm, which may have influenced the selection decision.

Ravindra Jadeja has also failed to find a place in the playing XI. After Washington Sundar struggled to make an impact in the first Test, many expected the experienced all-rounder to return for the Christchurch encounter. However, the team management has opted to continue without Jadeja.

India Playing XI For 2nd Test Against New Zealand

KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, and Jasprit Bumrah.