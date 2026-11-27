Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Union Cabinet considers revised delimitation Bill before Parliament session.

Political realignments boost Bill's chances after previous failure.

Bill proposes increased Lok Sabha seats, women's one-third reservation.

The Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Friday, November 27, with the revised delimitation Bill likely to be a key item on the agenda. The proposed legislation, which links delimitation of parliamentary constituencies with the implementation of women's reservation, could receive the Cabinet's approval ahead of the upcoming Parliament session.

The meeting comes three days before Parliament reconvenes on November 30. The government is expected to consider the revised legislation as it prepares to make another attempt to secure parliamentary approval for the proposed changes.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Thursday that the Lok Sabha would meet from November 30, while the Rajya Sabha would begin its proceedings on December 2. Both Houses are expected to conclude the session on December 3.

Congress Calls Parliamentary Committee Meeting

The Congress has convened a meeting of its parliamentary committee in Delhi at 4.30 pm on Friday to finalise its strategy for the upcoming parliamentary session. The party is expected to discuss its position on the proposed legislation, which could once again trigger a confrontation between the government and the Opposition.

The Constitution Amendment Bill linking women's reservation to the delimitation of constituencies failed to secure passage in the Lok Sabha during a special session on April 17 this year. The legislation fell short of the mandatory two-thirds majority required for a constitutional amendment. However, the political arithmetic in the Lower House has since undergone significant changes, potentially improving the government's chances in a fresh vote.

How The Lok Sabha Numbers Have Changed

One of the biggest developments has been the exit of 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, who broke away from the party to join the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). The group has pledged its support to the NDA. The TMC has challenged the split, and the matter is currently before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

On Tuesday, November 24, the NCPI faction submitted its response to Birla, 84 days after the TMC challenged the split. The breakaway group defended its decision, arguing that it had not violated any parliamentary or constitutional provisions.

The political realignment has extended beyond the TMC. Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have joined the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. Following the recent alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the latter's lone MP is also expected to vote in favour of the government.

With these developments reshaping the numbers, attention has turned to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), with eight MPs. NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said on Thursday that opposing the legislation before examining its contents would not be appropriate.

"Let the Bill come first. Let the entire Bill come into our hands. Once we have it, we will discuss it, and if it is good for the country, we may support it," Sule said. She also pointed out that the Opposition had supported the government on several occasions in the past on matters of national importance and significant reforms.

What Does The Proposed Delimitation Bill Provide?

According to the draft of the proposed legislation, the total number of Lok Sabha seats would increase from the existing 543 to 850. Around one-third of the expanded strength, approximately 283 seats, would be reserved for women on a rotational basis.

The proposal also provides for redrawing the distribution of parliamentary seats among states based on the 2011 Census or any other Census selected by the government, instead of waiting for the completion of the 2027 Census.

The government has maintained that the expansion would involve a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across states to maintain a balance in their representation. The proposed changes, therefore, could have significant implications for both parliamentary representation and the implementation of women's reservation, making the upcoming session politically consequential.