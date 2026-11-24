Amid the ongoing political confrontation over the delimitation Bill linked to women's reservation, opposition parties have begun questioning the delay in convening Parliament's Winter Session.

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday asked the government why the Winter Session of Parliament was not being convened, saying the country wanted to know. In a post on X, he tagged Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram also tagged Speaker Om Birla in a post on X and asked whether Parliament was being convened.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former MP Saket Gokhale, who is part of the Mamata Banerjee faction, alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was deeply frustrated following the government's defeat in Parliament earlier this year.

He suggested that the Winter Session could also be cancelled, claiming that Shah did not have the two-thirds majority required to pass the delimitation proposal. Gokhale alleged that the BJP had made every possible attempt to buy MPs and split political parties to secure the numbers needed for delimitation.

Winter Session Not Held Only Four Times In History

The Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on August 13 this year, but the session has not yet been formally prorogued. More than 100 days have passed since then. Under constitutional provisions, the government must convene the next session before February 12 next year.

With the session not having been prorogued, sources recently told news agency PTI that the government could convene a special session at short notice to get the delimitation Bill passed. However, there is no clarity on the matter yet, and the government's position on the Winter Session is awaited.

The Winter Session of Parliament has not been convened only four times in history. It was not held during the Emergency, following the premature dissolution of the Lok Sabha, after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Is The Claim Over Delimitation?

Gokhale said, "The time has come for everyone to stand firmly together. At this point, anyone who supports delimitation will be an equal participant in the murder of democracy. Therefore, it is essential that all stakeholders, including NDA allies, strongly oppose delimitation."

He further alleged, "The hurried delimitation exercise being undertaken by Modi and Shah is their biggest attempt to rig elections. Gyanesh Kumar will be part of the Delimitation Commission. Therefore, the boundaries of every constituency will be redrawn according to Amit Shah's wishes. There is no need for delimitation to implement women's reservation immediately. It can be implemented straightaway through a small amendment."

Shashi Tharoor Questions Lack Of Fixed Parliamentary Calendar

Amid speculation over the Parliament session, senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said several parliamentary democracies publish their calendars of parliamentary sessions well in advance.

He pointed out that MPs in countries such as the UK and Germany can plan their schedules with certainty several years ahead because they know when they will be required to discuss the country's affairs.

"Why, then, should Indian MPs alone have to depend on the whims of an unpredictable government and its changing political priorities?" he asked.

What Did Sagarika Ghosh Say?

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah had not even informed their own party MPs about the status of the next parliamentary session, let alone consulted the Opposition.

She said no one knew why Parliament had not been prorogued, when the Winter Session would be convened, or whether it would take place at all.

"The Modi-Shah regime is falling apart before our eyes," she said.

Derek O'Brien Questions BJP's Approach To Winter Session

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien shared an old video on X and questioned why the "panicked BJP" was treating the Winter Session as an optional event.

He said he had proposed that Parliament should sit for at least 100 days a year and follow a fixed parliamentary calendar. With this objective, he had introduced a Private Member's Bill nearly two years ago.

The Winter Session of Parliament in 2025 began on December 1 and was adjourned sine die on December 19. It lasted 19 days and had a total of 15 sittings.

On November 8, 2025, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had announced that President Droupadi Murmu had approved the government's proposal to convene the Winter Session from December 1 to December 19, 2025.