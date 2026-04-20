Bengal Assembly Elections: Yogi Adityanath Targets TMC Over ‘Religious Curbs’ During Durga Puja

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With just days to go before voting in West Bengal Assembly Elections, political rhetoric has intensified, with senior leaders sharpening their attacks and outlining their vision for the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the ruling TMC of suppressing religious practices and called for a “double-engine” government in West Bengal. Meanwhile, BJP expressed confidence of unseating the incumbent government, claiming strong public support ahead of polling scheduled later this month.

Yogi’s Attack

Addressing a rally in Purulia, Adityanath alleged that the TMC government was restricting religious activities, including those linked to Ram devotees and Durga Puja celebrations. He invoked the legacy of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, describing Bengal as sacred land, while urging voters to back a “double-engine” government-a term often used by the BJP to denote the same party ruling at both state and central levels.

He further accused the TMC of engaging in appeasement politics and depriving the poor of their rights, intensifying the party’s campaign narrative against the ruling dispensation.

BJP’s Confidence

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said the electorate in West Bengal was seeking “liberation” from corruption, nepotism and infiltration. He claimed that public sentiment strongly favoured the BJP, predicting a change in government once votes are counted.

Polling for the 294-member assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with results scheduled for May 4. The majority mark stands at 148 seats.

In the 2021 elections, the TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, secured a decisive victory with 213 seats and a vote share of 48.5 per cent. The BJP emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and 38.5 per cent vote share, while smaller parties and independents won marginal representation.

With campaigning entering its final stretch, both sides are intensifying efforts to sway voters in what is shaping up to be a closely watched electoral contest.