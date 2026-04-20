Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionBengal Assembly Elections: Yogi Adityanath Targets TMC Over ‘Religious Curbs’ During Durga Puja

Bengal Assembly Elections: Yogi Adityanath Targets TMC Over ‘Religious Curbs’ During Durga Puja

Yogi Adityanath targets TMC over religion, BJP eyes Bengal win as polls near, with voting on April 23, 29 and results on May 4.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Polling for the 294-member assembly is scheduled in phases.

With just days to go before voting in West Bengal Assembly Elections, political rhetoric has intensified, with senior leaders sharpening their attacks and outlining their vision for the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the ruling TMC of suppressing religious practices and called for a “double-engine” government in West Bengal. Meanwhile, BJP expressed confidence of unseating the incumbent government, claiming strong public support ahead of polling scheduled later this month.

Yogi’s Attack

Addressing a rally in Purulia, Adityanath alleged that the TMC government was restricting religious activities, including those linked to Ram devotees and Durga Puja celebrations. He invoked the legacy of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, describing Bengal as sacred land, while urging voters to back a “double-engine” government-a term often used by the BJP to denote the same party ruling at both state and central levels.

He further accused the TMC of engaging in appeasement politics and depriving the poor of their rights, intensifying the party’s campaign narrative against the ruling dispensation.

BJP’s Confidence

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said the electorate in West Bengal was seeking “liberation” from corruption, nepotism and infiltration. He claimed that public sentiment strongly favoured the BJP, predicting a change in government once votes are counted.

Polling for the 294-member assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with results scheduled for May 4. The majority mark stands at 148 seats.

In the 2021 elections, the TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, secured a decisive victory with 213 seats and a vote share of 48.5 per cent. The BJP emerged as the principal opposition with 77 seats and 38.5 per cent vote share, while smaller parties and independents won marginal representation.

With campaigning entering its final stretch, both sides are intensifying efforts to sway voters in what is shaping up to be a closely watched electoral contest.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Also read

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 20 Apr 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Elections YOGI ADITYANATH West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Bengal Assembly Elections: Yogi Adityanath Targets TMC Over ‘Religious Curbs’ During Durga Puja
Bengal Assembly Elections: Yogi Adityanath Targets TMC Over ‘Religious Curbs’ During Durga Puja
Election
‘Politics Over Bodies’: Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP During Election Campaign In Bengal
‘Politics Over Bodies’: Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP During Election Campaign In Bengal
Election
West Bengal Elections: List Of Constituencies Going For Polls Under Phase 1 On April 23
West Bengal Elections: List Of Constituencies Going For Polls Under Phase 1 On April 23
Election
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: TMC Slams PM Modi's Jhalmuri Stop, Claims Hemant Soren's Chopper Diverted
Assembly Elections 2026 LIVE: TMC Slams PM Modi's Jhalmuri Stop, Claims Hemant Soren's Chopper Diverted
Advertisement

Videos

ESCALATION: U.S. Marines Seize Iranian Ship
Geopolitics: The
PROTEST: BJP Women’s Wing Chained in Patna to Denounce Opposition’s Stance on Women’s Bill
Middle East conflict: Uncertainty over US–Iran talks in Islamabad as Iran withholds confirmation
US–IRAN Tensions: US Navy seizes Iranian cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget