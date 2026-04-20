‘Politics Over Bodies’: Abhishek Banerjee Slams BJP During Election Campaign In Bengal

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of doing politics over bodies, alleging that the party had falsely linked the TMC to the deaths of two BJP workers in 2018 and later abandoned their families.

Addressing an election rally in support of party candidate Santiram Mahato in the Balarampur Assembly constituency in Purulia, Banerjee recalled that then BJP national president Amit Shah had visited the families and promised jobs to the next of kin, which he said had not been fulfilled.

“Will the Purulia BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato and the BJP candidate from Balarampur Assembly seat explain why the next of kin of the two deceased - Dulal Kumar and Trilochan Mahato - did not get any job as promised? Will they explain why BJP leaders snapped contacts with the next of kin of the deceased after using their deaths politically?” he asked.

Refers To 2018 Deaths, Questions BJP’s Follow-Up

Banerjee said the TMC had no role in the deaths, calling them tragic, and claimed that this had been established later.

Two BJP supporters, 35-year-old Dulal and 20-year-old Trilochan, were found hanging in Purulia district on June 2 and May 31, respectively, with the BJP at the time alleging political murder and demanding a CBI probe.

“After eight years, they have forgotten the two, as their deaths did not bring as much political gain as they had anticipated. This is the BJP, doing politics over the dead and exploiting the emotions of family members,” he said.

He further alleged that BJP leaders would link such incidents to the TMC and later lose contact with the families, calling it a “disgrace”.

Development Claims And Cultural Issues Raised

Banerjee also accused the BJP of neglecting development in parts of Purulia despite having political representation.

In contrast, he said the TMC would ensure piped drinking water to every household within five years.

He also raised the issue of recognition for the Kurmali language, saying, “What have they done to give recognition to the Kurmali language spoken by the Kurmi community of the region. Our CM Mamata Banerjee had sent a letter to the Centre recommending inclusion of the language in the Eighth Schedule on February 19. Ask them why the Centre is sitting on the request. In contrast, our government has already accorded due recognition to the language.”

Nandigram Contest Heats Up Ahead Of Polling

With just four days left for voting in Nandigram, the political contest has intensified, with sharp exchanges between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

Banerjee challenged the BJP, saying that if women voters choose resistance, the Trinamool candidate would win by 25,000 votes.

“There is intimidation and threats here. Notices are being sent. I keep all the news. I have requested that no one should be afraid. Protests and resistance must be held in the area,” he said.

He added, “Will there be revenge? Will there be revenge? I promise, this time the DJ will play after the 4th. I have already told the Home Minister, we will meet after 12 o'clock on the 4th. The game will be played. No matter how much you take the name of Ram, BJP will lose Nandigram this time. No one will save it.”

Shuvendu Adhikari Responds

BJP candidate Shuvendu Adhikari dismissed the remarks.

“Nandigram has rejected his PC. Keeping this in mind, he should say these things. The people of Nandigram know me. There is no point in making such noise there. Why didn't his PC stand against me... if he has so much courage?” he said.

He added, “I'm telling him too, I'll hold Nandigram, I'll defeat his PC in Bhavanipur.”

Prestige Battle And Campaign Focus

The Nandigram contest has emerged as a prestige battle for both parties, with the Trinamool aiming to defeat Adhikari in the constituency.

Banerjee also highlighted initiatives such as ‘Sevashray’ camps.

“In the same way that 'Sevashray' was done here, in every block, in Nandigram block number 1, block number 2, and in all the blocks and towns across the district - high-quality health service camps will be set up everywhere and high-quality health services will be provided to the people,” he said.

Trinamool has fielded Pavitra Kar, vice president of BJP’s Tamluk organisational district and a former associate of Adhikari, as its candidate.

Voting On Thursday

Polling in the constituency will be held next Thursday, with results to be declared on May 4.