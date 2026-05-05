How Did Congress Perform Across Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu And Other States?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress regained power in Kerala, ending LDF's decade rule.

Party now governs Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh.

Congress faced setbacks in Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

Results highlight challenges in direct contests and regional politics.

The latest round of Assembly election results delivered a mixed outcome for the Congress, offering both relief and concern for the party. While it staged a significant comeback in Kerala, it failed to make gains in key states like Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

The party’s biggest success came in Kerala, where it managed to unseat the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and bring an end to its decade-long rule. This victory is particularly important for the Congress, which has struggled in multiple elections since the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. With Kerala now under its belt, the party is currently in power in Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala in the south, along with Himachal Pradesh in the north.

Congress's Poor Show In Assam, Bengal

However, the gains in Kerala were offset by setbacks elsewhere. In Assam, the Congress was unable to counter the BJP’s strong position, with the ruling party securing a comfortable majority. In West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the Congress remained a marginal player, registering low vote shares and limited electoral impact.

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In terms of vote share, the Congress secured around 29.5% in Assam and 28.8% in Kerala. But its performance dropped sharply in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, where it managed just over 3% votes in each state.

Reacting to the results, party president Mallikarjun Kharge described the outcome as “mixed,” emphasising that the party remains committed to its ideological path despite electoral challenges. Senior leader Jairam Ramesh said the party would conduct a detailed review, acknowledging that results outside Kerala did not meet expectations.

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Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor termed the Kerala victory significant but admitted that the Assam result was disappointing. He also indicated that any strong opposition front against the BJP would need the Congress at its core.

The results underline a broader challenge for the Congress: while it can still capitalise on anti-incumbency in certain regions, it continues to struggle in direct contests against the BJP and in states dominated by strong regional players.

Looking ahead, the party faces crucial tests in upcoming elections, including Punjab and Uttarakhand, where organisational strength and internal unity will be key.