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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionHow Did Congress Perform Across Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu And Other States?

How Did Congress Perform Across Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu And Other States?

In Assam, the Congress was unable to counter the BJP’s strong position, with the ruling party securing a comfortable majority.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 05 May 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress regained power in Kerala, ending LDF's decade rule.
  • Party now governs Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh.
  • Congress faced setbacks in Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.
  • Results highlight challenges in direct contests and regional politics.

The latest round of Assembly election results delivered a mixed outcome for the Congress, offering both relief and concern for the party. While it staged a significant comeback in Kerala, it failed to make gains in key states like Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

The party’s biggest success came in Kerala, where it managed to unseat the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and bring an end to its decade-long rule. This victory is particularly important for the Congress, which has struggled in multiple elections since the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. With Kerala now under its belt, the party is currently in power in Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala in the south, along with Himachal Pradesh in the north.

Congress's Poor Show In Assam, Bengal

However, the gains in Kerala were offset by setbacks elsewhere. In Assam, the Congress was unable to counter the BJP’s strong position, with the ruling party securing a comfortable majority. In West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, the Congress remained a marginal player, registering low vote shares and limited electoral impact.

Also Read: Defeat By Just 1 Vote! Tamil Nadu Minister Loses In Nail-Biting Finish

In terms of vote share, the Congress secured around 29.5% in Assam and 28.8% in Kerala. But its performance dropped sharply in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, where it managed just over 3% votes in each state.

Reacting to the results, party president Mallikarjun Kharge described the outcome as “mixed,” emphasising that the party remains committed to its ideological path despite electoral challenges. Senior leader Jairam Ramesh said the party would conduct a detailed review, acknowledging that results outside Kerala did not meet expectations.

Also Read: 'All Of Us Can Learn From Them': Shashi Tharoor Is All Praise For BJP After Saffron Sweep In Bengal, Assam

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor termed the Kerala victory significant but admitted that the Assam result was disappointing. He also indicated that any strong opposition front against the BJP would need the Congress at its core.

The results underline a broader challenge for the Congress: while it can still capitalise on anti-incumbency in certain regions, it continues to struggle in direct contests against the BJP and in states dominated by strong regional players.

Looking ahead, the party faces crucial tests in upcoming elections, including Punjab and Uttarakhand, where organisational strength and internal unity will be key.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the latest Assembly elections for the Congress party?

The Congress achieved a significant comeback in Kerala, unseating the LDF. However, they did not gain ground in Assam, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.

Where is the Congress currently in power after these elections?

Following the election results, the Congress is in power in Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh.

How did the Congress perform in terms of vote share in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu?

The Congress secured around 29.5% in Assam and 28.8% in Kerala. Their vote share dropped significantly to just over 3% in both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

What was the reaction from Congress leaders regarding the election results?

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge called the outcome 'mixed,' while Jairam Ramesh acknowledged that results outside Kerala were below expectations and a review would be conducted.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 May 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Results Tamil Nadu Results Rahul Gandhi CONGRESS Elections 2026 Election Corner
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