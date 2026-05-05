Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday praised the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral machinery following its decisive victories in West Bengal and Assam, saying “there are things that all of us can learn” from the saffron party and the way they conduct elections.

"They (PM Modi and HM Amit Shah) have done a good job in Bengal and Assam and that's partially because they are very good at conducting elections. They are professionally organised. They have strong organisational strength. They put a lot of resources, including financial resources, into their campaign," Tharoor said.

He further stated: "There are things that all of us can learn from that. I would only hope that their message will be one of uniting Indians and not dividing them."

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala | On election results in four states and one UT, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "I think the party will have to do some very serious introspection, no doubt about it. We've said this before, and today we have a very good example of what… pic.twitter.com/G1tZ1uCmky — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2026

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BJP Scripts Historic Win In Bengal

In a landmark verdict, the BJP secured 206 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, comfortably crossing the two-thirds majority mark and ending the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year rule. The party is set to form its first government in the state, marking a major political shift.

The outcome carried added symbolic weight as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost the high-profile Bhabanipur seat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, reversing early trends that had initially favoured the TMC.

Election Commission data late Monday showed the BJP far ahead with 206 seats, while the TMC managed 79 wins and was leading in two constituencies.

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Modi Hails ‘Politics of Performance’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the result at the party headquarters in New Delhi, describing it as a mandate for governance-driven politics.

"Our mantra is nagarik devo bhava (citizens are god). We are dedicated to serving the people. That is why the people have shown their faith in the BJP. They know the BJP is synonymous with good governance, whether it is state government or civic elections as you saw the party winning its highest ever vote share in the recent Gujarat local body polls," he said.

He also posted on X: "The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed."

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Assam Victory Extends BJP Dominance

In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the BJP to a third consecutive term, winning 82 of the 126 seats. The Congress trailed significantly with 19 seats.

"Hat-Trick with a century!" Sarma said on X, thanking voters for the mandate.

State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi suffered a defeat in Jorhat, marking a setback for the party in the state.

Opposition Cries Foul

Despite the scale of the BJP’s victory, both Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged irregularities in the electoral process, claiming the mandate had been compromised.

The West Bengal election, widely seen as the focal point of the 2026 electoral cycle, had drawn intense national attention, with the TMC aiming for a fourth consecutive term before being unseated in a dramatic political shift.