Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionDefeat By Just 1 Vote! Tamil Nadu Minister Loses In Nail-Biting Finish

Defeat By Just 1 Vote! Tamil Nadu Minister Loses In Nail-Biting Finish

TVK candidate Sreenivas Sethupathi R, who secured 83,375 votes, just one more than his rival in Tiruppattur Assembly constituency.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 05 May 2026 10:07 AM (IST)

A dramatic result has emerged from the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where a candidate lost by just a single vote, becoming one of the closest contests in recent political history.

While actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a stunning debut by winning 108 seats and emerging as the largest party in the state, one particular seat has grabbed nationwide attention.

In the Tiruppattur Assembly constituency, DMK minister KR Periyakaruppan suffered a shocking defeat by just one vote. He was beaten by TVK candidate Sreenivas Sethupathi R, who secured 83,375 votes, just one more than his rival.

Also Read: 'All Of Us Can Learn From Them': Shashi Tharoor Is All Praise For BJP After Saffron Sweep In Bengal, Assam

Close Contest In Tamil Nadu

The razor-thin margin has turned this contest into one of the most talked-about results of the election, highlighting how every single vote can change the outcome.

The result also underlines the larger political shift in the state. TVK’s massive performance has disrupted Tamil Nadu’s traditional political landscape, pushing the DMK to second place with 59 seats, while the AIADMK finished third with 47 seats. The Congress won 5 seats, and PMK secured 4.

With counting completed across all 234 constituencies, TVK’s victory marks a historic moment -- but it is this one-vote margin that perfectly captures the unpredictability and intensity of electoral politics.

Also Read: Greater Noida Crash: Husband, Wife Killed In Major Accident On Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 May 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu Results TVK Tiruppattur Assembly Constituency Tamil Nadu Close Contest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Defeat By Just 1 Vote! Tamil Nadu Minister Loses In Nail-Biting Finish
Defeat By Just 1 Vote! Tamil Nadu Minister Loses In Nail-Biting Finish
Election
'All Of Us Can Learn From Them': Shashi Tharoor Is All Praise For BJP After Saffron Sweep In Bengal, Assam
'All Of Us Can Learn From Them': Shashi Tharoor Is All Praise For BJP After Bengal, Assam Victory
Election
Bengal Election Results Highlights: Suvendu Defeats Mamata In Bhabanipur, Also Won In Nandigram
Suvendu Defeats Mamata In Bhabanipur, Also Won In Nandigram
Election
After Victory In Election, BJP May Form Government In West Bengal on May 9: Report
After Victory In Election, BJP May Form Government In West Bengal on May 9: Report
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Mamata Banerjee Defeated in Bhabanipur as Suvendu Adhikari Secures Major Victory
Election Update: Suvendu Adhikari Leads by 11,000 Votes in Bhabanipur as Counting Nears End
BREAKING: Mamata Banerjee Loses Bhabanipur Seat as Suvendu Adhikari Wins Historic Contest
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Speaks to Mamata Banerjee, Stalin Urges Unity Against Communal Politics
Election Update: BJP Headquarters Erupts in Celebration as Election Sweep Sparks Major Political Shift
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget