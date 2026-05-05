Defeat By Just 1 Vote! Tamil Nadu Minister Loses In Nail-Biting Finish

A dramatic result has emerged from the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where a candidate lost by just a single vote, becoming one of the closest contests in recent political history.

While actor-turned-politician Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) made a stunning debut by winning 108 seats and emerging as the largest party in the state, one particular seat has grabbed nationwide attention.

In the Tiruppattur Assembly constituency, DMK minister KR Periyakaruppan suffered a shocking defeat by just one vote. He was beaten by TVK candidate Sreenivas Sethupathi R, who secured 83,375 votes, just one more than his rival.

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Close Contest In Tamil Nadu

The razor-thin margin has turned this contest into one of the most talked-about results of the election, highlighting how every single vote can change the outcome.

The result also underlines the larger political shift in the state. TVK’s massive performance has disrupted Tamil Nadu’s traditional political landscape, pushing the DMK to second place with 59 seats, while the AIADMK finished third with 47 seats. The Congress won 5 seats, and PMK secured 4.

With counting completed across all 234 constituencies, TVK’s victory marks a historic moment -- but it is this one-vote margin that perfectly captures the unpredictability and intensity of electoral politics.

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