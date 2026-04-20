Students across Uttar Pradesh are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the UP-Board Class 10 and 12 results for 2026. The wait is expected to end soon, as discussions around the result of declaration have intensified. It is anticipated that the board may announce the result date shortly. This year, more than 50 lakh students appeared for the examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. All official updates related to the results will be available on upmsp.edu.in.

As the result date approaches, there is a mix of excitement and anxiety among students and parents. Looking at past trends, pass percentages have fluctuated over the years, but expectations remain high for improved performance in 2026. Students are advised to keep their roll number and admit card ready to avoid last-minute hassle while checking results.

With results expected anytime, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad may release scores soon; here’s how to check instantly.

UP Board Result Trends: Past Years’ Performance

Over the past five to six years, UP Board results have shown varying trends. The year 2021 stood out, with a record pass percentage of 97.88% as students were promoted without exams. In 2025, the pass percentage for Class 10 (High School) was 90.11%, while Class 12 (Intermediate) recorded 81.15%. Girls outperformed boys in Class 10, achieving 93.87% compared to 86.66% among boys. Experts believe that this year’s results could surpass last year’s performance.

Minimum Passing Marks for UP Board Exams 2026

To pass the UP-Board examinations, students must secure at least 33 marks. If a student scores below 33 in one or two subjects, there is no need to panic, as they can appear for compartment exams to improve their results. However, failing in more than two subjects will result in overall failure, requiring the student to reappear for the examination.

How to Check UPMSP Result 2026 Step-by-Step

Once the results are declared, students can follow these steps to check their scores:

Step 1: Visit the official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, or results.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on ‘UP Board 10th Result 2026’ or ‘UP Board 12th Result 2026’

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit to view the digital marksheet

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Important Details to Verify in UP Board Marksheet

After accessing the online marksheet, students should carefully check all the details. In case of any errors, they must get them corrected promptly. The marksheet will include:

Student’s name

Parents’ names

Roll number

School and district code

Subject-wise marks (theory and practical)

Total marks obtained

Result status (pass/fail/division)

The UP-Board Result 2026 is highly likely to be declared within this month, bringing an end to the long wait for lakhs of students.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI