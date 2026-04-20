Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationJEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 Today? Scorecards Expected Anytime, Check Percentile, Link and Latest Updates

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 Today? Scorecards Expected Anytime, Check Percentile, Link and Latest Updates

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 expected today. Check scorecard link, percentile, cutoff and steps to download from official website.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 12:42 PM (IST)

Lakhs of engineering aspirants across India are eagerly waiting for the release of the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026. As per earlier indications, the National Testing Agency is expected to declare the BE/BTech (Paper 1) results today, April 20. Once announced, candidates will be able to access their scorecards through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

This year, nearly 11.23 lakh candidates registered for the April session, which was conducted between April 2 and April 8 across multiple exam centres in different shifts. With such a large number of applicants, the result announcement remains one of the most anticipated updates in the engineering entrance calendar. 

JEE Main Result 2026: Expected Release and Key Updates 

The testing agency had already released the provisional answer key along with response sheets on April 11. Candidates were given time until April 13 to raise objections. After reviewing these challenges, subject experts are expected to finalise the answer key, which will be published alongside the result. 

What Will Your JEE Main Scorecard Include? 

The result will provide detailed insights into a candidate’s performance. It will mention the candidate’s name, application number, subject-wise percentile scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, overall NTA score, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and eligibility for JEE Advanced. This information will play a crucial role in determining admission opportunities in top engineering institutes. 

How to Download JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 

Candidates can follow a simple process to download their scorecards: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the Session 2 result link 

Step 3: Enter application number and password or date of birth 

Step 4: View and download the scorecard 

Note: It is recommended to keep a printed copy for use during counselling and admission procedures. 

What Happens After the Result? 

The declaration of results will also clarify the cutoff required to qualify for JEE Advanced. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can appear for the next stage and later take part in the JoSAA counselling process for admissions into premier institutions, including IITs. 

Important FAQs for Candidates 

Q1) When will JEE Main Result 2026 be declared? 

Answer: The result is likely to be announced on April 20, 2026. 

Q2) Where can I check my JEE Main result? 

Answer: Candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Q3) What details are required to check the result? 

Answer: You will need your application number and password to log in. 

Q4) What is a good percentile in JEE Main? 

Answer: A percentile above 90 is generally considered good, while 93-95+ may be required for admission to top institutes, depending on the category. 

Q5) What happens after the JEE Main result? 

Answer: Qualified candidates can appear for JEE Advanced and later participate in the JoSAA counselling process for admissions. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 20 Apr 2026 12:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News JEE (Main) JEE Main 2026 JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 JEE Main Result 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 Today? Scorecards Expected Anytime, Check Percentile, Link and Latest Updates
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 Today? Scorecards Expected Anytime, Check Percentile, Link and Latest Updates
Education
CGBSE Result 2026 Update: Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Scores Expected Anytime; Check Date, Websites Here
CGBSE Result 2026 Update: Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Scores Expected Anytime; Check Date, Websites Here
Education
UP School Timings Changed As Temperature Rises To 44°C
UP School Timings Changed As Temperature Rises To 44°C
Education
NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Claims Go Viral: NTA Issues Strict Warning, Warns Students Against Fake Claims
NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Claims Go Viral: NTA Issues Strict Warning, Warns Students Against Fake Claims
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Delhi Preet Vihar parking dispute turns deadly, youth shot dead, police launch hunt
Nitin Nabin Interview: BJP leader Nitin Nabin targets TMC in Kolkata interview, intensifies West Bengal poll pitch
US–Iran talks: Pakistan mediation under scrutiny amid claims, tensions and heavy security buildup
BREAKING: Pakistan hosts US-Iran indirect talks amid Trump warnings and Tehran uncertainty developmt
Breaking News: Iran US Talks Update Delegations Expected in Islamabad Amid Rising Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget