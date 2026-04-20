Lakhs of engineering aspirants across India are eagerly waiting for the release of the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026. As per earlier indications, the National Testing Agency is expected to declare the BE/BTech (Paper 1) results today, April 20. Once announced, candidates will be able to access their scorecards through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year, nearly 11.23 lakh candidates registered for the April session, which was conducted between April 2 and April 8 across multiple exam centres in different shifts. With such a large number of applicants, the result announcement remains one of the most anticipated updates in the engineering entrance calendar.

JEE Main Result 2026: Expected Release and Key Updates

The testing agency had already released the provisional answer key along with response sheets on April 11. Candidates were given time until April 13 to raise objections. After reviewing these challenges, subject experts are expected to finalise the answer key, which will be published alongside the result.

What Will Your JEE Main Scorecard Include?

The result will provide detailed insights into a candidate’s performance. It will mention the candidate’s name, application number, subject-wise percentile scores in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, overall NTA score, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and eligibility for JEE Advanced. This information will play a crucial role in determining admission opportunities in top engineering institutes.

How to Download JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026

Candidates can follow a simple process to download their scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Session 2 result link

Step 3: Enter application number and password or date of birth

Step 4: View and download the scorecard

Note: It is recommended to keep a printed copy for use during counselling and admission procedures.

What Happens After the Result?

The declaration of results will also clarify the cutoff required to qualify for JEE Advanced. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can appear for the next stage and later take part in the JoSAA counselling process for admissions into premier institutions, including IITs.

Important FAQs for Candidates

Q1) When will JEE Main Result 2026 be declared?

Answer: The result is likely to be announced on April 20, 2026.

Q2) Where can I check my JEE Main result?

Answer: Candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Q3) What details are required to check the result?

Answer: You will need your application number and password to log in.

Q4) What is a good percentile in JEE Main?

Answer: A percentile above 90 is generally considered good, while 93-95+ may be required for admission to top institutes, depending on the category.

Q5) What happens after the JEE Main result?

Answer: Qualified candidates can appear for JEE Advanced and later participate in the JoSAA counselling process for admissions.

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