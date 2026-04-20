Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationUK Board Class 10 Result 2026 Soon: UBSE Matric Scores Expected Anytime This Week

UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 Soon: UBSE Matric Scores Expected Anytime This Week

UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 expected anytime. Check UBSE result date, direct link, steps to download marksheet and SMS option here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 01:41 PM (IST)

Students waiting for the Uttarakhand board results may not have to wait much longer, as the Uttarakhand Board of School Education is set to release the Class 10 results soon. With preparations reportedly in the final stages, the result announcement window has effectively opened, and scores could be declared at any moment this week. 

Sources suggest that the evaluation process has already been completed, and the board is now carrying out final checks before publishing the results online. If previous trends are considered, the Uttarakhand Board usually announces its high school and intermediate results in the third or fourth week of April. Last year, the results were declared on April 19, with Class 10 recording an overall pass percentage of 90.77%. 

The wait for UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 is almost over. With results expected anytime this week, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education may release scores shortly; students should stay alert. 

UBSE Result 2026 Direct Link: Where to Check Class 10 Scores 

Once released, students will be able to access their results through the official UBSE portals. These platforms are designed to handle heavy traffic during peak result hours. To view the marksheet, candidates will need to enter their roll number and other login details as mentioned on their admit cards. Additionally, provisional scorecards may also be available on DigiLocker for easy digital access. 

How to Check UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 Step-by-Step 

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results online: 

Step 1: Visit the official UBSE result website at ubse.uk.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 result link 

Step 3: Enter roll number and required credentials 

Step 4: Now submit the details 

Step 5: View and download the provisional marksheet 

Note: The online marksheet will act as an immediate reference, while original documents will be issued later through respective schools. 

Check UK Board Result 2026 via SMS and DigiLocker 

For students facing internet issues, the board has also enabled an SMS facility. Candidates can open their messaging app, type "UK10(Roll Number)" for Class 10 or "UK12(Roll Number)", and send it to 56263 or 5676750. The board will send the qualifying status of the candidate on his/her phone via SMS alert. 

Students can also check their results through DigiLocker by visiting results.digilocker.gov.in, selecting the Uttarakhand Board, choosing their class, and entering login details to access the scorecard. 

Passing Marks and What Happens Next 

To pass the Uttarakhand board examinations, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate. After the results are declared, students can review their subject-wise performance, total marks, and qualifying status. Those who pass will proceed to Class 11 admissions, selecting streams based on their academic goals. 

Students who do not meet the minimum passing criteria will have another chance through supplementary examinations, which are typically conducted within the same academic year.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 20 Apr 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
UBSE Result Education News UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 UK Board Result 2026 UK Board Class 12 Result 2026 UBSE Result 2026 UBSE Matric Result 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 Soon: UBSE Matric Scores Expected Anytime This Week
UK Board Class 10 Result 2026 Soon: UBSE Matric Scores Expected Anytime This Week
Education
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 Today? Scorecards Expected Anytime, Check Percentile, Link and Latest Updates
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 Today? Scorecards Expected Anytime, Check Percentile, Link and Latest Updates
Education
CGBSE Result 2026 Update: Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Scores Expected Anytime; Check Date, Websites Here
CGBSE Result 2026 Update: Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 Scores Expected Anytime; Check Date, Websites Here
Education
UP School Timings Changed As Temperature Rises To 44°C
UP School Timings Changed As Temperature Rises To 44°C
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Uncertainty over US–Iran talks in Islamabad as Iran withholds confirmation
US–IRAN Tensions: US Navy seizes Iranian cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions
PARTNERSHIP: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung Meets PM Modi to Boost India–Korea Ties
Breaking News: 12 Killed in Udhampur Bus Accident After Tyre Burst in Jammu & Kashmir
Breaking News: Two Convicted of Espionage for Israel Hanged in Iran
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget