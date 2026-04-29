Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationTS SSC Result 2026: Telangana Class 10 Scores at 2 PM, Check Official Websites & Steps

TS SSC Result 2026: Telangana Class 10 Scores at 2 PM, Check Official Websites & Steps

TS SSC Result 2026 OUT today at 2 PM. Check Telangana Class 10 marks memo on official websites. Get direct link, steps, and latest updates here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 10:53 AM (IST)

Telangana SSC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana is set to declare the TS SSC Result 2026 today, April 29, at 2 PM. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations will be able to access their marks memo online through official portals, including bse.telangana.gov.in. 

The announcement ceremony will take place at the Godavari Auditorium, situated on the ground floor of the SCERT Campus, opposite LB Stadium in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. The results will be formally released by K. Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana. 

This year, more than 5.28 lakh candidates took part in the Telangana SSC Public Examinations, which were conducted between March 14 and April 16 across various centres in the state. 

ALSO READ: School Holidays May 2026: When Will Schools And Colleges Remain Closed?

Where to Check TS SSC Result 2026 Online 

Students can check their Telangana Class 10 results on the following official websites once the link is activated: 

  • results.bse.telangana.gov.in 
  • bse.telangana.gov.in 
  • school.edu.telangana.gov.in 
  • results.bsetelangana.org  

How to Download Telangana SSC Result 2026 

Step 1: Visit any of the official Telangana Board result websites. 

Step 2: Click on the link labelled TS SSC Result 2026. 

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number in the required field. 

Step 4: Submit the details to view your result. 

Step 5: Download and print the provisional marks memo for future reference. 

Details Available on TS SSC Marks Memo 

The online marks memo will contain essential information related to the student’s performance, including: 

  • Student’s name 
  • Hall ticket number 
  • Subject-wise marks 
  • Qualifying status 

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the marks memo after downloading it. 

ALSO READ: Mizoram HSSLC Result 2026: MBSE Class 12 Scores Expected At 12 PM, Here’s How to Check

TS SSC Result 2026: Previous Year Statistics 

Looking at last year’s performance, the TS SSC results in 2025 were announced on April 30 at 2:15 PM. The overall pass percentage stood at 92.78%. Among them, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.26%, while boys recorded 91.32%.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 29 Apr 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News TS SSC Result 2026 Telangana Class 10 Marks Memo Telangana Class 10 Result 2026 Telangana SSC Result 2026 TS SSC Result 2026 Link
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
TS SSC Result 2026: Telangana Class 10 Scores at 2 PM, Check Official Websites & Steps
TS SSC Result 2026: Telangana Class 10 Scores at 2 PM, Check Official Websites & Steps
Education
Mizoram HSSLC Result 2026: MBSE Class 12 Scores Expected At 12 PM, Here’s How to Check
Mizoram HSSLC Result 2026: MBSE Class 12 Scores Expected At 12 PM, Here’s How to Check
Education
School Holidays May 2026: When Will Schools And Colleges Remain Closed?
School Holidays May 2026: When Will Schools And Colleges Remain Closed?
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today April 29, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today April 29, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE: NIA Team Reaches Bhangar After Bomb Recovery Probe Intensifies
West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE: EVM Glitch in North 24 Parganas, Voting Briefly Disrupted in Baranagar
West Bengal Phase 2 Voting LIVE: Abhishek Banerjee Claims Big Win, TMC Predicts Massive Victory
Big Alert: Blaze Breaks Out in Residential Tower, Residents Evacuated Safely
West Bengal Phase 2 Voting: Suvendu Adhikari Appeals for High Turnout, Sparks Political Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | From Chabahar To Energy Security: Why India Can’t Ignore A Resurgent Iran
Opinion
Embed widget