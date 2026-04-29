TS SSC Result 2026: Telangana Class 10 Scores at 2 PM, Check Official Websites & Steps
TS SSC Result 2026 OUT today at 2 PM. Check Telangana Class 10 marks memo on official websites. Get direct link, steps, and latest updates here.
Telangana SSC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana is set to declare the TS SSC Result 2026 today, April 29, at 2 PM. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examinations will be able to access their marks memo online through official portals, including bse.telangana.gov.in.
The announcement ceremony will take place at the Godavari Auditorium, situated on the ground floor of the SCERT Campus, opposite LB Stadium in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. The results will be formally released by K. Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana.
This year, more than 5.28 lakh candidates took part in the Telangana SSC Public Examinations, which were conducted between March 14 and April 16 across various centres in the state.
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Where to Check TS SSC Result 2026 Online
Students can check their Telangana Class 10 results on the following official websites once the link is activated:
- results.bse.telangana.gov.in
- bse.telangana.gov.in
- school.edu.telangana.gov.in
- results.bsetelangana.org
How to Download Telangana SSC Result 2026
Step 1: Visit any of the official Telangana Board result websites.
Step 2: Click on the link labelled TS SSC Result 2026.
Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number in the required field.
Step 4: Submit the details to view your result.
Step 5: Download and print the provisional marks memo for future reference.
Details Available on TS SSC Marks Memo
The online marks memo will contain essential information related to the student’s performance, including:
- Student’s name
- Hall ticket number
- Subject-wise marks
- Qualifying status
Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the marks memo after downloading it.
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TS SSC Result 2026: Previous Year Statistics
Looking at last year’s performance, the TS SSC results in 2025 were announced on April 30 at 2:15 PM. The overall pass percentage stood at 92.78%. Among them, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 94.26%, while boys recorded 91.32%.
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