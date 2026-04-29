School Holidays May 2026: When Will Schools And Colleges Remain Closed?

School Holidays May 2026: Scorching heat and hot winds have made stepping outdoors increasingly difficult. As temperatures surge towards the end of April, even brief exposure to the sun can lead to dizziness or heatstroke. In such conditions, the daily commute to school has become a major concern for both students and parents.

In several parts of India, the heat has intensified to the point where walking barefoot on the ground, even for a second, feels unbearable. Due to this extreme weather, many states have already announced summer vacations. While some regions began holidays before May, others may continue regular classes until around May 11 to 15. However, before that, schools will remain closed on certain government-declared holidays.

School Holidays in May 2026: Key Dates

Apart from regular weekly offs, schools and colleges will observe closures on specific occasions in May.

International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day or Workers’ Day, falls on May 1. It is observed across India, Europe, China, and the United Kingdom, among other countries. In 2026, May 1 falls on a Friday, and schools, colleges, banks, and many offices will remain closed in several states as it is a public holiday.

Complete Holiday List for May

The major holidays in May include:

May 1 – Labour Day

May 27 – Eid al-Adha (Bakrid)

In addition to these, holidays will also be observed due to:

Second and fourth Saturdays

Sundays on May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31

Summer Vacations in Schools

Due to the intense heat across the country, most schools will remain closed for summer vacations throughout May. Schools are expected to reopen in the first or second week of June. However, if temperatures continue to rise, the duration of holidays may be extended further.

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