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HomeEducationSchool Holidays May 2026: When Will Schools And Colleges Remain Closed?

School Holidays May 2026: When Will Schools And Colleges Remain Closed?

School Holidays May 2026 OUT: Check full holiday list, Labour Day, Eid, Sundays and summer vacation dates for schools and colleges across India.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 09:18 AM (IST)

School Holidays May 2026: Scorching heat and hot winds have made stepping outdoors increasingly difficult. As temperatures surge towards the end of April, even brief exposure to the sun can lead to dizziness or heatstroke. In such conditions, the daily commute to school has become a major concern for both students and parents. 

In several parts of India, the heat has intensified to the point where walking barefoot on the ground, even for a second, feels unbearable. Due to this extreme weather, many states have already announced summer vacations. While some regions began holidays before May, others may continue regular classes until around May 11 to 15. However, before that, schools will remain closed on certain government-declared holidays. 

School Holidays in May 2026: Key Dates 

Apart from regular weekly offs, schools and colleges will observe closures on specific occasions in May. 

International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day or Workers’ Day, falls on May 1. It is observed across India, Europe, China, and the United Kingdom, among other countries. In 2026, May 1 falls on a Friday, and schools, colleges, banks, and many offices will remain closed in several states as it is a public holiday. 

Complete Holiday List for May 

The major holidays in May include: 

  • May 1 – Labour Day 
  • May 27 – Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) 

In addition to these, holidays will also be observed due to: 

  • Second and fourth Saturdays 
  • Sundays on May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 
  • Summer Vacations in Schools 

Due to the intense heat across the country, most schools will remain closed for summer vacations throughout May. Schools are expected to reopen in the first or second week of June. However, if temperatures continue to rise, the duration of holidays may be extended further. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Eid Al-Adha Education News Labour Day BAKRID School Holidays May 2026 School Holiday List 2026 School Holidays 2026
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