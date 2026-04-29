Mizoram HSSLC Result 2026: MBSE Class 12 Scores Expected At 12 PM, Here’s How to Check

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is all set to announce the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or Class 12 results for 2026 today, April 29. According to media updates, the results are likely to be released at 12 PM. Once declared, students can access their scores online through the official portals – mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

To download the MBSE Class 12 marksheet, candidates will need to enter their roll number and registration number. Students should note that the online marksheet will be provisional in nature. The original mark sheets and passing certificates will be distributed later by their respective schools.

Alongside the results, the board is also expected to publish key performance data, including the number of candidates who appeared and passed, overall and gender-wise pass percentages, as well as the list of toppers.

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How to Download Mizoram HSSLC Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled ‘MBSE HSSLC Exam Result 2026’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, registration number and required credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details to view your results on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future reference.

How to Check MBSE Class 12 Result 2026 via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone.

Step 2: Type: MBSE12 |Roll Number|

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750.

Step 4: Your results will be delivered via SMS. Save it for reference.

What If You Do Not Pass? Supplementary Exam Details

Students who are unable to clear the examination will get another opportunity through the supplementary exams. These exams are generally conducted in June or July each year. The detailed timetable will be released shortly after the declaration of results on the official website.

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MBSE HSSLC Result: Previous Year Performance

Looking at last year’s data, a total of 12,281 candidates had registered for the examination, out of which 12,105 appeared. The overall pass percentage stood at 81.10%.

Stream-wise participation included 8,658 students in Arts, 2,798 in Science, and 649 in Commerce. The pass rate was highest in Science at 85.63%, followed by Arts at 81.13%, and Commerce at 74.42%.

In terms of performance categories, 701 students secured distinction, 3,250 achieved first division, 3,970 were placed in second division, and 1,896 students obtained third division.

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