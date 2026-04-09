School Assembly News Headlines Today April 9, Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Assembly Election 2026: Voting Begins Across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Amid Tight Contests

PM Modi Urges Record Voter Turnout In Kerala, Puducherry And Assam

After A Nip In The Air, Delhi Temperatures To Rise From Today

Samay Raina Goes Unfiltered As He Roasts ‘Shaktimaan’, B Praak In Comedy Special

West Bengal Elections: PM Modi To Hold Three Rallies Today To Sharpen Campaign

'Fall In Line Or Face Action': Election Commission Issues Ultimatum To TMC Ahead Of Bengal Polls

After A Nip In The Air, Delhi Temperatures To Rise From Today

West Bengal Elections 2026: EC Bars Civic, Green, And Student Police From Poll Duties

Will Nitish Kumar Continue As Bihar CM For 6 More Months? Close Aide Clarifies

India’s Ministers Meet Today on Western Asia Crisis, Security, and Public Impact

NIA registers 12 FIRs to probe gherao of judicial officers deployed for SIR work in West Bengal's Malda

Haridwar: Triple talaq case triggers controversy over non-use of UCC provisions

NHRC notice to Gujarat DGP over illegal detention, 'torture' of journalist by police

Centre’s Big Move After US-Iran Ceasefire: New LPG Supply Formula For States

Congress Targets Modi Government Over Pakistan’s Role In US-Iran Ceasefire Talks: '56-Inch Chest Shrunk'

IndiGo Aircraft Hit By Unmanned Catering Truck At Kolkata Airport; Aircraft Grounded

UP: Posters target Akhilesh with 'Dhurandhar' reference; SP chief says check NCRB data

International News

India Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire, Urges Stability And Safe Passage Through Strait Of Hormuz

Jaishankar To Visit UAE; Rajnath To Chair Crisis Meet, India Urges Exit From Iran

Trump's 'Right Hand' JD Vance To Lead US-Iran Peace Talks In Pakistan, Tehran Confirms Participation

US Says Lebanon Not Part Of Deal; Iran May Exit Ceasefire If Israel Continues Strikes

Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs On Countries Supplying Weapons To Iran

'Wasn't There When We Needed': Trump Slams NATO Over Iran War Support, Renews Greenland Push

Gunmen Kill At Least 20 In Northwest Nigeria Attack; Dozens More Feared Dead Across Region

Israel Launches Major Strikes On Lebanon As UN Warns Of Escalation

Ex-Pak Army Officer Alleges US-Drafted Message, Raises Questions On Civil-Military Power Balance

Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Threatens Global Fertiliser Supply, Drives Food Price Fears

Iran Shuts Strait Of Hormuz Again; Netanyahu Says Not Consulted On Ceasefire

Oil Refinery Hit In Iran's Lavan Island Hours After US Announces Ceasefire

'Ceasefire Is The Fruit Of Khamenei’s Martyrdom': Iran President’s First Reaction

Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist

Global Tensions: Russia Declares U.S.-Israel Defeat, France Concerned Over Lebanon

Behind Iran Ceasefire: Mojtaba Khamenei, Rarely Seen In Public, Quietly Intervened To Seal Deal

Post-Ceasefire Fallout: FBI Warns White House About Iran's Kidnapping Plans & Attack Preparations

Business News

Iran Eyes Crypto Toll On Hormuz Oil Shipments, $1 Per Barrel Fee Proposed: Report

RBI Repo Rate Pause: EMIs, FDs And Loans - What Changes, What Doesn’t

World Bank ups India's FY27 GDP growth projections to 6.6 pc; flags Middle-East crisis uncertainty

RBI Repo Rate Pause: EMIs, FDs And Loans - What Changes, What Doesn’t

BMW India Leads Sales Race, Plans More Launches Despite Slowdown

Yogi Adityanath reviews GeM procurement, praises UP's policy on transparency and efficiency

Dalal Street Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire: Sensex Roars 3,000 Points, Nifty Near 24k

Adani Group Bets Big On Odisha: Rs 33,081 Crore Push Across Data, Power, Cement Sectors

India Pays Record Price For Crude Oil In April 2026

IndiGo Shares Hit 10% Upper Circuit As Crude Oil Prices Fall Sharply

Adani Moves US Court To Dismiss SEC Fraud Case, Challenges Jurisdiction

Oil Prices Crash Up To 20% After US-Iran Ceasefire, Hormuz Reopens

RBI MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25% Amid West Asia War Risks

Sports News

BCCI Cracks Down On IPL Players: New Rule Bans Field Entry!

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Humble Act For Commentator Leaves Fans Emotional

Journalist Puts Babar Azam On Spot: 'Kohli Finishes Matches, You Don't'

Glenn Phillips Nearly Pulls Off ‘Catch Of The Century’ In IPL 2026

Journalist Puts Babar Azam On Spot: 'Kohli Finishes Matches, You Don't'

DC vs GT Highlights: Gujarat Titans Outshine Delhi Capitals Despite KL Rahul's 92

'Fixing Allegations' Shake Bangladesh Cricket Board; Election Irregularities Exposed

Khalin Joshi Takes Command After Strong Second Round At Andhra Open 2026

Rizwan’s 'Motivational Talk' Sparks Trolls As Foreign Players Look Absolutely Clueless

MS Dhoni Latest Injury Update: Big Blow To Chennai As Dhoni Likely To Miss CSK vs DC Game

Lionel Messi Is In Pakistan? Usman Khawaja Shares Video Of Footballer’s Lookalike

'Three Glasses of..': New Details Emerge In David Warner’s Drunk-Driving Case

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In Tears After Dismissal Against MI; Bat Slam Goes Viral

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