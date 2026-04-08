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HomeEducationCBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: Big Update on Phase-1 Results, Check Steps & Direct Links

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: Big Update on Phase-1 Results, Check Steps & Direct Links

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected in May. Check Phase-1 result steps, official websites, login details and latest update here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 01:59 PM (IST)

CBSE 10th Result 2026: The wait for CBSE Class 10 students is nearing its end as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the 2026 results soon. Traditionally, the board announces Class 10 results in May, and a similar timeline is anticipated this year as well. However, there has been no official confirmation yet regarding the exact date and time of the result declaration, keeping students and parents on edge. 

Once released, students will be able to access their results through the official websites, including cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The result page will display the title "Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026" after the marks are published. 

CBSE Result 2026 Direct Link: Where to Check 

Students can view their marks online through multiple official platforms once the results are declared. These include: 

  • cbse.gov.in 
  • results.nic.in 
  • results.digilocker.gov.in 
  • umang.gov.in 

To access the result, candidates must enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security pin shown on the screen. 

CBSE 10th Result 2026: Key Exam Highlights 

This year marks a shift in the examination pattern, as CBSE is conducting Class 10 board exams in two phases. The second phase (Session 2) is expected to be held in May. Additionally, students now have the option to improve their scores in up to three subjects through this second examination. 

The Class 10 board exams concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams are ongoing and will end on April 10. Both began on February 17. Over 43 lakh students are appearing for CBSE board exams this year, including around 25 lakh Class 10 candidates and 18.5 lakh Class 12 students. 

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Phase-1 Result 2026 (Step-by-Step Guide) 

Follow these simple steps to download your result: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the link "Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026" 

Step 3: Enter required credentials such as roll number, school number, and date of birth 

Step 4: View and download the provisional marksheet 

Step 5: Students are advised to keep a printed copy for future reference. 

Alternative Ways to Access CBSE Results 

Apart from official websites, students can also check their results through: 

  • DigiLocker for digital marksheets and certificates 
  • UMANG App for quick access 
  • SMS service by sending required details in the prescribed format 

CBSE Result 2026: Details to Be Announced on Result Day 

Along with individual scores, CBSE will release important statistics such as the number of participating schools and centres, overall and region-wise pass percentage, performance trends across institutions, and data on high scorers. Details regarding compartment candidates and performance of Children with Special Needs (CWSN) will also be shared.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 01:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE 10th Phase-1 Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Phase-1 Result 2026
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