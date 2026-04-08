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School Assembly News Headlines Today April 8, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, April 8, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- UGC Update: No Aadhaar, No Scholarship, New Payment Rule You Can’t Ignore
- IndiGo Aircraft Hit By Unmanned Catering Truck At Kolkata Airport; Aircraft Grounded
- Puducherry Colleges Closed 3 Days Ahead of Elections 2026; Check Dates, Details OUT
- Sabarimala Case: SC Flags ‘Untouchability’ Practice, Says ‘Woman Can’t Be Untouchable For 3 Days’
- STF nabs oxytocin smuggling accused in Lucknow; arrests two members of Barwar gang
- UP: Posters target Akhilesh with 'Dhurandhar' reference; SP chief says check NCRB data
- Gold smuggling racket busted at Bengaluru airport, 5 arrested
- TMC delegation to meet EC on Wednesday, raise SIR-linked issues
- UP: Five of family get life term in Azamgarh murder case
- Use of nuclear weapons can never be justified: Rahul after Trump's warning to Iran
- U'khand CM holds meeting ahead of PM Modi's visit for inauguration of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
- NHRC notice to Health Ministry, FSSAI after complaint over 'action' taken against 'whistleblowers'
- Manipur govt dismisses rumours on security personnel 'killing' protesters
- Opposition accuses AAP govt of burdening Punjab with Rs 1,500 crore loan
- Inside Mission Karmayogi: The Reform Redefining India’s Civil Services After Five Years
- Autorickshaw driver held after pregnant police constable injured near Delhi's South Campus road
- Assam Police Reaches Pawan Khera’s Home Over Allegations on CM’s Wife Row
- Assam Police Grills Pawan Khera Over Passport Claims on Himanta Sarma’s Wife
- BJP Targets Mamata Banerjee Over Poll Claims, War of Words Intensifies
International News
- Iran Cuts Direct Talks With US After Trump's Threat To 'Destroy Whole Civilisation', Indirect Talks Still On
- US Iran War Live Updates: Trump Agrees To 2-Week Ceasefire; Hormuz ‘Safe Passage’ Key Condition
- Iran War Updates: Trump Announces 2-Week Ceasefire Linked To Hormuz Reopening, Talks Gain Momentum
- Iran Supreme Leader Calls Halt To Military Action As US Ceasefire Emerges, Maintains ‘War Not Over’
- Iran War: Trump-Iran Ceasefire Focus On Hormuz, Kharg Island, Nuclear Issues; Key Things To Know
- Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif ‘Draft’ X Post On Iran Crisis Fuels Scripted Messaging Claims
- Pakistan Invites US, Iran For Talks In Islamabad This Week
- White House Says Only President Trump Knows Next Move On Iran
- Iran Says It Would Not Hesitate To Retaliate If US Crosses 'Red Lines'
- Iran Thanks Pakistan PM Sharif, Munir For Ceasefire: 'Grateful'
- Iranian President Vows Ultimate Sacrifice As Pressure Mounts Over Hormuz Strait: 'Devoted To Giving My Life'
- China, Russia Veto UN Resolution To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz
- NASA Shares Stunning Earth And Moon Images Captured By Artemis II Crew: See PICS
- France TGV Crash: Train Driver Killed After Collision With Truck
- White House Denies Any Plan For Nuclear Strike On Iran
Business News
- Wilson Campbell Steps Down As Air India CEO, Board Forms Panel To Find Successor
- No Shortage, More Supply: Govt Doubles Free LPG For Migrant Workers
- Markets Set For Rally As Gift Nifty Jumps, But RBI MPC Decision Holds The Key
- IT Rules Row: Govt Says No New Powers, Deepfake Surge Behind Takedowns
- 8th Pay Commission: When Will Employees Get Hike? April 13 Meet To Finalise Demands
- Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Goes Premium With Tiguan-Like Design
- Dalal Street Recovers Ahead Of RBI MPC, Sensex Over 500 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,100
- Silver Prices Tumble Slightly (April 7), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India
- Gold Prices Feel The Heat (April 7), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities
- Air India Fare Hike: How Rising Oil Prices Are Impacting Your Travel Plans
- Oil Prices Surge Past $110 As Hormuz Tensions Escalate: What’s Driving The Rally?
Sports News
- RR vs MI Highlights: Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi Storm Seals Rain-Hit IPL 2026 Clash For Rajasthan
- Bowlers need to take responsibility: MI captain Hardik after loss to RR
- Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi fireworks sink MI in rain-hit clash
- Samreen Kaur's Career Highs: Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Be Dating Arshdeep Singh
- Dhruv Sheoran Takes Early Control With Stunning 67 At Andhra Open 2026
- BCB Shake-Up: Aminul Islam Bulbul Sacked As President, Tamim Iqbal Takes Charge
- Suryakumar Yadav Brings Back MS Dhoni Nostalgia With Stunning Helicopter Shot
- Virat Kohli Reviews Dhurandar 2: 'I've Never Ever Seen..'
- Cameron Green's IPL Flop Show Continues! KKR’s Most Expensive Signing Falters Against PBKS
- ‘I Lost My Career’: Former England And RCB Star Claims ECB Ended His Career For IPL
- PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Claims PSL Will Overtake IPL As World's No. 1 League
- IPL 2026: Harshit Rana Reaches Kolkata To Support KKR Against PBKS
- ‘I Lost My Career’: Former England And RCB Star Claims ECB Ended His Career For IPL
- Ashwin Reveals 'Mentally Disturbing' CSK Phase That Triggered Early IPL Retirement
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