School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

UGC Update: No Aadhaar, No Scholarship, New Payment Rule You Can’t Ignore

IndiGo Aircraft Hit By Unmanned Catering Truck At Kolkata Airport; Aircraft Grounded

Puducherry Colleges Closed 3 Days Ahead of Elections 2026; Check Dates, Details OUT

Sabarimala Case: SC Flags ‘Untouchability’ Practice, Says ‘Woman Can’t Be Untouchable For 3 Days’

STF nabs oxytocin smuggling accused in Lucknow; arrests two members of Barwar gang

UP: Posters target Akhilesh with 'Dhurandhar' reference; SP chief says check NCRB data

Gold smuggling racket busted at Bengaluru airport, 5 arrested

TMC delegation to meet EC on Wednesday, raise SIR-linked issues

UP: Five of family get life term in Azamgarh murder case

Use of nuclear weapons can never be justified: Rahul after Trump's warning to Iran

U'khand CM holds meeting ahead of PM Modi's visit for inauguration of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

NHRC notice to Health Ministry, FSSAI after complaint over 'action' taken against 'whistleblowers'

Manipur govt dismisses rumours on security personnel 'killing' protesters

Opposition accuses AAP govt of burdening Punjab with Rs 1,500 crore loan

Inside Mission Karmayogi: The Reform Redefining India’s Civil Services After Five Years

Autorickshaw driver held after pregnant police constable injured near Delhi's South Campus road

Assam Police Reaches Pawan Khera’s Home Over Allegations on CM’s Wife Row

Assam Police Grills Pawan Khera Over Passport Claims on Himanta Sarma’s Wife

BJP Targets Mamata Banerjee Over Poll Claims, War of Words Intensifies

International News

Iran Cuts Direct Talks With US After Trump's Threat To 'Destroy Whole Civilisation', Indirect Talks Still On

US Iran War Live Updates: Trump Agrees To 2-Week Ceasefire; Hormuz ‘Safe Passage’ Key Condition

Iran War Updates: Trump Announces 2-Week Ceasefire Linked To Hormuz Reopening, Talks Gain Momentum

Iran Supreme Leader Calls Halt To Military Action As US Ceasefire Emerges, Maintains ‘War Not Over’

Iran War: Trump-Iran Ceasefire Focus On Hormuz, Kharg Island, Nuclear Issues; Key Things To Know

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif ‘Draft’ X Post On Iran Crisis Fuels Scripted Messaging Claims

Pakistan Invites US, Iran For Talks In Islamabad This Week

White House Says Only President Trump Knows Next Move On Iran

Iran Says It Would Not Hesitate To Retaliate If US Crosses 'Red Lines'

Iran Thanks Pakistan PM Sharif, Munir For Ceasefire: 'Grateful'

Iranian President Vows Ultimate Sacrifice As Pressure Mounts Over Hormuz Strait: 'Devoted To Giving My Life'

China, Russia Veto UN Resolution To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

NASA Shares Stunning Earth And Moon Images Captured By Artemis II Crew: See PICS

France TGV Crash: Train Driver Killed After Collision With Truck

White House Denies Any Plan For Nuclear Strike On Iran

Business News

Wilson Campbell Steps Down As Air India CEO, Board Forms Panel To Find Successor

No Shortage, More Supply: Govt Doubles Free LPG For Migrant Workers

Markets Set For Rally As Gift Nifty Jumps, But RBI MPC Decision Holds The Key

IT Rules Row: Govt Says No New Powers, Deepfake Surge Behind Takedowns

8th Pay Commission: When Will Employees Get Hike? April 13 Meet To Finalise Demands

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Goes Premium With Tiguan-Like Design

Dalal Street Recovers Ahead Of RBI MPC, Sensex Over 500 Points Up, Nifty Above 23,100

Silver Prices Tumble Slightly (April 7), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Gold Prices Feel The Heat (April 7), Check 22K & 24K Rates Per Gram In Cities

Air India Fare Hike: How Rising Oil Prices Are Impacting Your Travel Plans

Oil Prices Surge Past $110 As Hormuz Tensions Escalate: What’s Driving The Rally?

Sports News

RR vs MI Highlights: Jaiswal-Sooryavanshi Storm Seals Rain-Hit IPL 2026 Clash For Rajasthan

Bowlers need to take responsibility: MI captain Hardik after loss to RR

Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi fireworks sink MI in rain-hit clash

Samreen Kaur's Career Highs: Punjabi Actress Rumoured To Be Dating Arshdeep Singh

Dhruv Sheoran Takes Early Control With Stunning 67 At Andhra Open 2026

BCB Shake-Up: Aminul Islam Bulbul Sacked As President, Tamim Iqbal Takes Charge

Suryakumar Yadav Brings Back MS Dhoni Nostalgia With Stunning Helicopter Shot

Virat Kohli Reviews Dhurandar 2: 'I've Never Ever Seen..'

Cameron Green's IPL Flop Show Continues! KKR’s Most Expensive Signing Falters Against PBKS

‘I Lost My Career’: Former England And RCB Star Claims ECB Ended His Career For IPL

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Claims PSL Will Overtake IPL As World's No. 1 League

IPL 2026: Harshit Rana Reaches Kolkata To Support KKR Against PBKS

‘I Lost My Career’: Former England And RCB Star Claims ECB Ended His Career For IPL

Ashwin Reveals 'Mentally Disturbing' CSK Phase That Triggered Early IPL Retirement

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