RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, will announce the Class 5 and Class 8 results today, 24 March, at 1 PM. Students can check their 2026 RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 results on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Class 5 and Class 8 results for 2026 will be released together on the official Shala Darpan Result portal. Students can view their results online by entering their roll numbers.

The Education Minister of Rajasthan, Madan Dilawar, will announce the results from the Ajmer office. Board officials will also provide key statistics, including the overall pass percentage, performance by gender, and other important insights.

RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website: rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Class 5th/8th Results 2026’.

Step 3: Enter your details, such as your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Press ‘Submit’ to view your RBSE Class 5/8 Result 2026 online marksheet.

Step 5: Check all the information carefully and download the marksheet for future reference.

Rajasthan Board Shala Darpan 5th, 8th Result 2026: How To Check via SMS?

Students can also check the Rajasthan Board Class 5 and Class 8 results via SMS. To do so:

For Class 8, type RESULT RAJ8 <roll number>.

For Class 5, type RESULT RAJ5 <roll number>.

Send the message to 56263, and your marksheet will be delivered directly to your phone via SMS.

RBSE Class 5, 8 Results 2026: Qualifying marks

This year, students will not receive automatic promotions. To pass the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 exams, they must score at least 33%. Those who do not meet this requirement may be declared unsuccessful or placed in the compartment category, with the schedule for supplementary exams to be announced after the results are released.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th Result 2026: What Happened Last Year In 8th Result?

Last year, a total of 12,64,618 students appeared for the Class 8 exams, and 12,22,369 of them passed. The overall pass percentage was 96.66%. The top-performing districts were Sikar, Dausa, Ajmer, Churu, and Nagaur. Female students outperformed their male counterparts, achieving a pass rate of 97.24%, compared to 96.14% for boys.

For Class 5, the pass percentage was 97.47%, slightly higher than 2024’s 97.06%. Out of 1,330,190 students who took the exam, 1,296,495 passed successfully.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI