The Delhi Police is investigating a series of coordinated cyber attacks against the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) post-result services portal. An FIR has been registered under Sections 66 and 43(f) of the IT Act.
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CBSE Cyber Attack: Delhi Police Register FIR, Launch Investigation
Delhi Police registered an FIR and launched a probe into coordinated cyber attacks on CBSE's post-result portal. CBSE said no data breach occurred and systems remain secure.
- Police investigate cyber attacks targeting CBSE post-result services portal.
- Attacks involved large malicious traffic from diverse locations.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Delhi Police investigating regarding CBSE?
What was the purpose of the CBSE portal that was attacked?
The attacked portal was launched on June 2 to facilitate post-result services for Class 12 students. These services include verification and re-evaluation of answer sheets.
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