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HomeEducationCBSE Cyber Attack: Delhi Police Register FIR, Launch Investigation

CBSE Cyber Attack: Delhi Police Register FIR, Launch Investigation

Delhi Police registered an FIR and launched a probe into coordinated cyber attacks on CBSE's post-result portal. CBSE said no data breach occurred and systems remain secure.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 11:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police investigate cyber attacks targeting CBSE post-result services portal.
  • Attacks involved large malicious traffic from diverse locations.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR and launched an investigation into a series of coordinated cyber attacks targeting the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) post-result services portal, officials said on Friday.

The case was registered under Sections 66 and 43(f) of the Information Technology Act after the CBSE filed a formal complaint with the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police.

According to the board, the attacks were aimed at its post-result services portal, launched on June 2 to facilitate services such as verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets.

Attacks Originated From Multiple Locations

In its complaint, the CBSE said the portal came under sustained cyber attacks over the past three days, involving large volumes of malicious traffic from multiple IP addresses located both within India and abroad.

The board noted that the portal serves lakhs of students seeking post-result services and that any disruption could affect a large number of stakeholders, cause public inconvenience, and generate dissatisfaction among students.

CBSE alleged that the attackers appeared to be attempting to disrupt the platform, deny access to legitimate users and extract information without authorisation.

Systems Remained Secure, Says CBSE

The board said it approached the IFSO unit due to the scale and coordinated nature of the attacks and sought legal action against those responsible.

However, CBSE maintained that all attempted attacks were successfully mitigated and that its systems remained secure.

"Despite these malicious attempts, CBSE's systems and databases remain secure and uncompromised. No data breach or unauthorised access has been detected," the board said.

It added that round-the-clock monitoring and response mechanisms, supported by cybersecurity teams from IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Madras, the Digital India Corporation, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), CERT-In and other central agencies, helped counter the attacks.

Row Over Class 12 Answer Sheets

The cyber attack investigation comes amid a separate controversy involving complaints from Class 12 students who alleged that scanned copies of answer sheets made available by the board did not match their handwriting, raising concerns over the on-screen marking (OSM) system.

In response to the complaints, the Cabinet Secretariat on Tuesday announced the formation of a one-member committee to examine the procurement of services related to the OSM system by the CBSE.

Police said the investigation into the cyber attacks is ongoing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Delhi Police investigating regarding CBSE?

The Delhi Police is investigating a series of coordinated cyber attacks against the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) post-result services portal. An FIR has been registered under Sections 66 and 43(f) of the IT Act.

What was the purpose of the CBSE portal that was attacked?

The attacked portal was launched on June 2 to facilitate post-result services for Class 12 students. These services include verification and re-evaluation of answer sheets.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 11:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE FIR Delhi POlice CBSE Cyber Attack
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