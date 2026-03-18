RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Time: When Will Rajasthan Board Release Scores, Check Details Here

Rajasthan Board Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, is likely to declare the Class 5 and Class 8 results by March 24, 2026. The tentative timeline comes after internal discussions among board officials, though a final confirmation is still awaited. Students will be able to check their scorecards on the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

With evaluation work nearing completion, the Rajasthan education department is gearing up to release the results earlier than usual this year. Over 26 lakh students who appeared for the exams are now eagerly waiting for their scorecards. The early declaration is expected to help schools begin the new academic session smoothly from April 2026.

Where to Check RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026

Once announced, students will be able to access their results online through official Rajasthan education portals. Due to high traffic during result hours, students are advised to stay patient and keep checking the websites.

The official websites to check RBSE results include:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

rajresults.nic.in

To view their scorecards, students must enter their roll number in the result login window. Keeping login details ready will help avoid last-minute delays.

RBSE Result 2026 Scorecard: How to Download

Students can easily download their Class 5 and Class 8 results by following a few simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan result website

Step 2: Click on the link for RBSE Class 5 or Class 8 Result 2026

Step 3: Enter your roll number and required credentials

Step 4: Submit the details to access your result

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future use

Step 6: It is recommended to take a printout of the result for academic purposes.

About RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 Results:

The RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 results play an important role in a student’s academic journey, as they determine progression to the next level of schooling. With results expected soon search trends like “RBSE 5th result 2026 date” and “Rajasthan Board 8th result link” are already gaining traction online.

Students are advised to stay updated through official sources and regularly check for announcements regarding the exact result date and time.

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