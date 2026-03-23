RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Tomorrow? Latest Update, Direct Link, Steps To Check Scores

RBSE 10th Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) has postponed the declaration of Class 10 results once again. Earlier, the results were expected on March 20, then postponed to March 23. According to recent reports, students may now expect the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on March 25, although the board has not officially confirmed the date.

Students are advised to follow official channels for updates. The digital mark sheets provided online are provisional, and students will need to collect the original marksheets from their respective schools once the results are officially released.

Multiple Ways to Check RBSE 10th Result 2026:

RBSE has made it easy for students to check their results through various platforms:

Official Websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

SMS Service: Students can receive results via SMS by following the instructions provided by the board

DigiLocker: Access your provisional marksheet digitally

RBSE Class 10 Results 2026: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 board result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the page and save a copy for future reference

Step 6: Exam and Registration Details

About RBSE Class 10 Exams 2026:

The RBSE Class 10 exams 2026 were conducted from February 12 to 28, with a total of 10,68,078 students registered. The exams were held in a single shift from 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM. After the online results are released, schools will provide the original marksheets for collection by students.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Pass Percentage Trends

Over the past five years, the RBSE Class 10 pass percentage has shown significant fluctuations:

2021: 99.19%

2022: 96.33%

2023: 92.35%

2024: 98.04%

2025: 93.6%

These variations indicate the changing performance levels of students year on year.

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