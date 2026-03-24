Rajasthan Secondary Exam Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has officially released the Class 5 and Class 8 results for 2026, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students across the state. The results were announced on Tuesday at 1 PM by Education Minister Madan Dilawar during an online press briefing from Ajmer.

RBSE 5th and 8th Result 2026 is now out, with over 97% students passing this year. Candidates can check their Rajasthan Board results online via Shala Darpan and official portals. Here’s everything you need to know, including direct links, pass percentage, and key updates.

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2026 Declared With High Pass Percentage

This year, the board recorded impressive performance figures, with Class 5 achieving a pass percentage of 97.71 per cent and Class 8 standing at 97.01 per cent. The announcement comes during the peak exam and result season, when search trends for “RBSE result 2026” and “Rajasthan board results” are at their highest.

How to Check Rajasthan Board Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official websites, rajpsp.nic.in or rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the relevant link for “RBSE Class 5 Result 2026” or “RBSE Class 8 Result 2026”.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your subject-wise marks and overall score.

Step 7: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use.

Exam Dates and Student Participation

The RBSE conducted the Class 8 examinations between February 19 and March 4, while the Class 5 exams were held from February 20 to March 5. Both exams were organised in a single shift across multiple centres.

This year witnessed a massive participation of over 26 lakh students, reflecting the scale and importance of Rajasthan board examinations. The smooth conduct and timely result declaration highlight the board’s streamlined evaluation process.

Rajasthan Board Exam 2026: Minimum Passing Marks and Policy Change

A significant change has been implemented this year with the discontinuation of the automatic promotion policy. Students are now required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to pass the examinations.

Those who are unable to meet the passing criteria will be given another opportunity through compartment examinations. Detailed information regarding these exams is expected to be released soon after the results.

Previous Year Trends Show Consistent Performance

Looking at past data, the board has maintained a strong performance trend. In 2025, the Class 5 pass percentage stood at 97.3 per cent, while Class 8 recorded around 95.72 per cent. The results were announced in late May last year, making this year’s timeline relatively earlier.

With high pass percentages and early result announcements, RBSE continues to remain a key focus during India’s education result season, driving significant online searches and student engagement.

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