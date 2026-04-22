CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: Date, Time Announcement Expected Anytime, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the date and time for the Class 12 Result 2026 very soon. As per the latest updates, the evaluation process is in its final stage, and the board is preparing to declare the results in the second or third week of May.

However, some media reports suggest that the results could be released earlier, possibly by the end of April. It is worth noting that CBSE has already declared the Class 10 results on April 15 this year, increasing anticipation among Class 12 students eagerly waiting for their scorecards.

Here’s the latest update, expected timeline, and direct link to check your score.

Where to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026

Students will be able to access their results on the official websites:

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

In case of heavy traffic or website issues, results will also be available on digital platforms like DigiLocker and UMANG.

CBSE has also directed schools to provide a 6-digit ‘security pin’ to students, which will be required to download digital documents such as mark sheets and migration certificates.

To pass the examination, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready, including details like roll number, school code, and admit card ID.

Over 18 Lakh Students Await CBSE 12th Results

More than 18 lakh students are waiting for the CBSE Class 12 results this year. While no official confirmation has been made yet, reports indicate that the results could be announced around April 30, earlier than usual.

Traditionally, CBSE releases Class 12 results in mid-May. However, a faster evaluation process this year may lead to an earlier declaration.

The board conducted the Class 12 examinations from February 17 to April 10, after which the evaluation and result preparation process began.

Digital Marksheet via ‘Parinam Manjusha’

CBSE will provide digital academic documents, including mark sheets, migration certificates, and skill certificates (where applicable), through its digital repository “Parinam Manjusha” immediately after the results are declared.

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official websites at results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your marksheet will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use

CBSE Class 12 Result: Previous Years’ Pass Percentage

Here’s a look at pass percentages over the past six years:

2025: 88.39%

2024: 87.98%

2023: 87.33%

2022: 92.71%

2021: 99.37%

2020: 88.78%

This year’s results are expected to follow a similar trend, with students advised staying updated through official channels for the latest announcements.

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