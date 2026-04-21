The Kendriya Vidyalaya Samiti (KVS) is set to release the much-awaited third admission list for Class 1 today, April 21, 2026. Parents across the country are eagerly waiting to check whether their child has secured a seat in one of the Kendriya Vidyalayas. Once the list is published, parents can access the KVS lottery result 2026 through the official websites, kvsangathan.nic.in, admission.kvs.gov.in, and education.gov.in/kvs.

The list will indicate which candidates have been shortlisted in the latest lottery round.

KVS Lottery Result 2026 Direct Link: Where to Check

Parents can check the selection list on the official portals:

kvsangathan.nic.in

admission.kvs.gov.in

education.gov.in/kvs

Candidates need to select their state and respective school to access the list.

KVS Third Admission List 2026: How to Check Result

Step 1: Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in or admission.kvs.gov.in

Step 2: Choose your state and the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya

Step 3: Click on the ‘Search’ option

Step 4: The school-wise selection list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check your child’s name and proceed accordingly

If the candidate’s name appears in the list, it is important to complete the next steps without delay.

KVS Admission 2026: What to Do After Selection

Candidates shortlisted in the third list must complete document verification, fee payment, and all admission-related formalities within the given timeline.

Failure to complete these steps will result in cancellation of the allotted seat. In such cases, the seat will be passed on to the next eligible candidate in the waiting list.

Documents Required for KVS Admission 2026-27

Parents must keep the following documents ready for verification:

Birth certificate of the student

Proof of residence

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/BPL), if applicable

Aadhaar card

Service certificate (if applicable)

Disability certificate (if any)

Medical or blood group certificate (if required)

Ex-serviceman certificate (if applicable)

Proof of relationships (for KVS employees, MPs, etc.)

Ensuring all documents are complete will help avoid delays in admission.

KVS Lottery Result 2026: Important Clarification

As per the official statement, "KVS lottery result 2026 simply displays information about candidate's position in various post-lottery lists and is NOT a confirmation or assurance of admission to any school. Admission status of applicants will be decided by individual schools as per KVS Admission Guidelines after verification of documents and other procedures."

This means that selection in the list does not guarantee admission until verification is successfully completed.

Understanding ‘Selected’ and ‘Waiting List’ Status

While checking the result, parents should carefully note the status mentioned:

‘Selected’ indicates that the candidate is shortlisted for the next stage

‘Waiting List’ means the candidate may still get a seat if vacancies arise

The “Post-Lottery Number” reflects the final position of the candidate after the computerised draw.

Parents are advised to regularly check official updates and complete all procedures on time to secure admission.

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