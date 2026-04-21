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HomeEducationKVS Lottery Result 2026: Class 1 Third Admission List Releasing Today On kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Direct Link Now

KVS Lottery Result 2026: Class 1 Third Admission List Releasing Today On kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Direct Link Now

KVS Lottery Result 2026 third list releasing today. Check Class 1 admission status, direct link and steps at kvsangathan.nic.in.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 12:58 PM (IST)

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Samiti (KVS) is set to release the much-awaited third admission list for Class 1 today, April 21, 2026. Parents across the country are eagerly waiting to check whether their child has secured a seat in one of the Kendriya Vidyalayas. Once the list is published, parents can access the KVS lottery result 2026 through the official websites, kvsangathan.nic.in, admission.kvs.gov.in, and education.gov.in/kvs. 

The list will indicate which candidates have been shortlisted in the latest lottery round. 

KVS Lottery Result 2026 Direct Link: Where to Check 

Parents can check the selection list on the official portals: 

  • kvsangathan.nic.in 
  • admission.kvs.gov.in 
  • education.gov.in/kvs 

Candidates need to select their state and respective school to access the list. 

KVS Third Admission List 2026: How to Check Result 

Step 1: Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in or admission.kvs.gov.in 

Step 2: Choose your state and the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya 

Step 3: Click on the ‘Search’ option 

Step 4: The school-wise selection list will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Check your child’s name and proceed accordingly 

If the candidate’s name appears in the list, it is important to complete the next steps without delay. 

KVS Admission 2026: What to Do After Selection 

Candidates shortlisted in the third list must complete document verification, fee payment, and all admission-related formalities within the given timeline. 

Failure to complete these steps will result in cancellation of the allotted seat. In such cases, the seat will be passed on to the next eligible candidate in the waiting list. 

Documents Required for KVS Admission 2026-27 

Parents must keep the following documents ready for verification: 

  • Birth certificate of the student 
  • Proof of residence 
  • Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/BPL), if applicable 
  • Aadhaar card 
  • Service certificate (if applicable) 
  • Disability certificate (if any) 
  • Medical or blood group certificate (if required) 
  • Ex-serviceman certificate (if applicable) 
  • Proof of relationships (for KVS employees, MPs, etc.) 

Ensuring all documents are complete will help avoid delays in admission. 

KVS Lottery Result 2026: Important Clarification 

As per the official statement, "KVS lottery result 2026 simply displays information about candidate's position in various post-lottery lists and is NOT a confirmation or assurance of admission to any school. Admission status of applicants will be decided by individual schools as per KVS Admission Guidelines after verification of documents and other procedures." 

This means that selection in the list does not guarantee admission until verification is successfully completed. 

Understanding ‘Selected’ and ‘Waiting List’ Status 

While checking the result, parents should carefully note the status mentioned: 

  • ‘Selected’ indicates that the candidate is shortlisted for the next stage 
  • ‘Waiting List’ means the candidate may still get a seat if vacancies arise 

The “Post-Lottery Number” reflects the final position of the candidate after the computerised draw. 

Parents are advised to regularly check official updates and complete all procedures on time to secure admission.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News KVS Admission 2026 KVS Admission 2026-27 KVS Lottery Result 2026 KVS Lottery Result 2026 Third List KVS Third Admission List 2026
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