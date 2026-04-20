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HomeEducationUP School Timings Changed As Temperature Rises To 44°C

UP School Timings Changed As Temperature Rises To 44°C

UP schools shift to morning timings amid heatwave. Check new school hours, affected districts, and official update for students and parents.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 11:07 AM (IST)

In view of rising temperatures, authorities in Lucknow have allowed district-level officials to modify school timings for primary schools. The decision aims to ensure student safety during extreme heat conditions. 

The state government has authorised Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSA) to make necessary changes in school schedules based on local weather conditions. Acting on these directions, BSAs in several districts have already revised school timings. 

Districts including Jalaun, Hamirpur, Auraiya, Chandauli, and Jaunpur have implemented the revised timings in compliance with the order. 

The directive has been issued by Pratap Singh Baghel, who instructed officials to take appropriate action considering the increasing heat levels across the state. 

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Anil Kumar announced that all schools will now operate from 7:30 am to 12 noon, with the new timings coming into effect from April 20. The directive covers all institutions in the district, including council-run, aided, recognised schools, as well as those affiliated with CBSE, ICSE, and other boards. 

Officials noted that the intense afternoon heat poses a significant risk to young children, making it necessary to limit their exposure during peak hours. By ending classes at noon, the administration aims to ensure that students can return home before temperatures rise further. 

Meanwhile, the ongoing heatwave continued to trouble residents on Saturday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 44°C, the same as on Friday, highlighting the persistence of extreme weather conditions.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP Heatwave Up School News UP Schools Timings UP School Timings Changed
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