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HomeEducationUP Board Result 2026 Today? Class 10, 12 Results Anytime Now, Direct Link On upresults.nic.in

UP Board Result 2026 Today? Class 10, 12 Results Anytime Now, Direct Link On upresults.nic.in

UP Board Result 2026 expected today. Check Class 10, 12 result date, time, direct link and steps to download marksheet on upresults.nic.in.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 11:37 AM (IST)

The wait for lakhs of students in Uttar Pradesh is nearing its end. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is set to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 shortly. This year, over 55 lakh students appeared for the examinations, making the result announcement highly anticipated. 

Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. In addition, digital marksheets will also be available via DigiLocker and the UMANG app. 

UP Board Result 2026 Date: Will Results Be Announced Today? 

According to the latest updates, the UP-Board Result 2026 may be released on April 25, 2026. The expected time is around 12:30 PM, although official confirmation is still awaited. 

This year, Class 10 exams were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 18 to March 24, 2026. Once the results are announced, the direct link will be activated on the official website. 

How to Check UP Board Result 2026: Step-by-Step Guide 

Step 1: Visit the official website upresults.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the link ‘UP Board Class 10th/12th Result 2026’ 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and school code 

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit 

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen 

Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference 

Note: Students are advised to remain patient in case of slow internet or heavy traffic on the result day. 

UP Board Marksheet 2026: Details Mentioned 

The marksheet released along with the result will include important student details such as: 

  • Student’s name 
  • Parents’ names 
  • Roll number and date of birth 
  • School and district code 
  • Subject-wise marks (theory and practical) 
  • Total marks and grades 
  • Pass/fail status and division 

Students must carefully verify all the information mentioned. 

Enhanced Security with High-Tech Marksheet 

In response to past cases of fake marksheets, the board has introduced enhanced security features this year. These upgrades are designed to make tampering or duplication nearly impossible. 

This move aims to protect students’ academic records and ensure authenticity. 

Last Year’s Result Trends and Expectations 

Last year, the overall pass percentage for the High School examination stood at 90.11%. The pass percentage for boys was 86.66%, while girls achieved 93.87%, outperforming boys by 7.21%. 

A strong performance is expected again this year. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP Board Result 2026 UP Board Result 2026 Expected Date UP Board Result 2026 Date UP Board Class 12 Result 2026 UP Board Class 10 Result 2026 UP Board Result 2026 Today UP Board Result 2026 Expected Today
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