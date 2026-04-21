UP Board Result 2026 Today? Class 10, 12 Results Anytime Now, Direct Link On upresults.nic.in

The wait for lakhs of students in Uttar Pradesh is nearing its end. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is set to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 shortly. This year, over 55 lakh students appeared for the examinations, making the result announcement highly anticipated.

Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. In addition, digital marksheets will also be available via DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

UP Board Result 2026 Date: Will Results Be Announced Today?

According to the latest updates, the UP-Board Result 2026 may be released on April 25, 2026. The expected time is around 12:30 PM, although official confirmation is still awaited.

This year, Class 10 exams were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 18 to March 24, 2026. Once the results are announced, the direct link will be activated on the official website.

How to Check UP Board Result 2026: Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘UP Board Class 10th/12th Result 2026’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and school code

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference

Note: Students are advised to remain patient in case of slow internet or heavy traffic on the result day.

UP Board Marksheet 2026: Details Mentioned

The marksheet released along with the result will include important student details such as:

Student’s name

Parents’ names

Roll number and date of birth

School and district code

Subject-wise marks (theory and practical)

Total marks and grades

Pass/fail status and division

Students must carefully verify all the information mentioned.

Enhanced Security with High-Tech Marksheet

In response to past cases of fake marksheets, the board has introduced enhanced security features this year. These upgrades are designed to make tampering or duplication nearly impossible.

This move aims to protect students’ academic records and ensure authenticity.

Last Year’s Result Trends and Expectations

Last year, the overall pass percentage for the High School examination stood at 90.11%. The pass percentage for boys was 86.66%, while girls achieved 93.87%, outperforming boys by 7.21%.

A strong performance is expected again this year.

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