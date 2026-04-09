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HomeEducationKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 OUT Today? Direct Link To Check Class 12 Marks On karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 OUT Today? Direct Link To Check Class 12 Marks On karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 releasing today at 3 PM. Check Class 12 marks online, via SMS or app on karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 11:57 AM (IST)

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 today, April 9, at 3 PM. Once released, students will be able to access their Class 12 scorecards through the official result portals. 

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can log in using their registration number and select their stream to view and download their marksheets. The exams were conducted between February 28 and March 17, 2026, and results for all three exam cycles will be made available. 

Check your marks online, via SMS, or app as soon as the result link goes live. 

Direct Link & Official Websites for PUC Result 2026 

  • kseab.karnataka.gov.in 
  • karresults.nic.in 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: How to Check Marks Online 

Students can follow these steps to access their results online: 

Step 1: Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026.' 

Step 3: Enter your registration number and select your stream 

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed 

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen 

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use 

Step 7: Students are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the marksheet. 

Karnataka PUC Result 2026 via SMS & Mobile App 

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results through SMS and mobile applications. 

Via SMS: 

  • Open the SMS app on your phone 
  • Type KAR12REGISTRATION NUMBER 
  • Send it to 56263 
  • The result will be delivered to your mobile number 

Via Mobile App: 

  • Download the KarnatakaOne app from the Play Store 
  • Register using your mobile number 
  • Select ‘SSLC/IIPU Examination 2026’ 
  • Click on ‘PUC’ and choose ‘PUC Exam Result’ 
  • Enter your register number and stream 
  • Submit to view your result 

What If You Fail in Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026? Exam 2 & 3 Explained 

Students who are unable to pass or miss the main exam need not be discouraged. The board provides additional opportunities through Exam 2 and Exam 3. 

2nd PUC Exam – 2 is meant for those who could not appear in the main exam due to valid reasons such as illness or emergencies. It allows candidates to take the exam without losing an academic year. 

2nd PUC Exam – 3 serves as a final chance for students who did not achieve the minimum qualifying marks in one or more subjects. It functions as a compartment or improvement exam, helping students clear their pending subjects. 

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Key Details & Next Steps 

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will play a crucial role in shaping students’ higher education opportunities. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and check results only through official platforms to avoid misinformation. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 11:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Education News Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Karnataka PUC Result 2026 PUC Result 2026
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