The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 today, April 9, at 3 PM. Once released, students will be able to access their Class 12 scorecards through the official result portals.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can log in using their registration number and select their stream to view and download their marksheets. The exams were conducted between February 28 and March 17, 2026, and results for all three exam cycles will be made available.

Check your marks online, via SMS, or app as soon as the result link goes live.

Direct Link & Official Websites for PUC Result 2026

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: How to Check Marks Online

Students can follow these steps to access their results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026.'

Step 3: Enter your registration number and select your stream

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use

Step 7: Students are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the marksheet.

Karnataka PUC Result 2026 via SMS & Mobile App

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results through SMS and mobile applications.

Via SMS:

Open the SMS app on your phone

Type KAR12REGISTRATION NUMBER

Send it to 56263

The result will be delivered to your mobile number

Via Mobile App:

Download the KarnatakaOne app from the Play Store

Register using your mobile number

Select ‘SSLC/IIPU Examination 2026’

Click on ‘PUC’ and choose ‘PUC Exam Result’

Enter your register number and stream

Submit to view your result

What If You Fail in Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026? Exam 2 & 3 Explained

Students who are unable to pass or miss the main exam need not be discouraged. The board provides additional opportunities through Exam 2 and Exam 3.

2nd PUC Exam – 2 is meant for those who could not appear in the main exam due to valid reasons such as illness or emergencies. It allows candidates to take the exam without losing an academic year.

2nd PUC Exam – 3 serves as a final chance for students who did not achieve the minimum qualifying marks in one or more subjects. It functions as a compartment or improvement exam, helping students clear their pending subjects.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: Key Details & Next Steps

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will play a crucial role in shaping students’ higher education opportunities. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and check results only through official platforms to avoid misinformation.

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