The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to release the much-awaited Class 1 admission lottery result for the 2026–27 academic session today, April 9, 2026. Parents and guardians who registered their children can access the selection list through the official portal at admission.kvs.gov.in.

It is important to note that the admission lists for Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry will be announced separately on April 10, 2026, due to election-related schedules in these regions.

KVS Class 1 Lottery Result 2026: How to Check Selection Status

Step 1: Visit the official KVS admission website at admission.kvs.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “Class 1 Lottery Result 2026”

Step 3: Log in using your registered credentials (login ID and password)

Step 4: Submit the details to access the result

Step 5: Check the admission status displayed on the screen

Step 6: Look for whether the candidate is marked as “Selected” or placed under the “Waiting List”

Direct Link To Check - KVS Class 1 Admission Lottery Result

A “Selected” status confirms that the child has been shortlisted for further admission steps. Meanwhile, those on the waiting list still have a chance, as seats may become available if selected candidates do not complete the process.

KVS Admission 2026 Documents Required After Selection

After the release of the selection list, shortlisted candidates must complete the admission formalities within the given deadline. This includes fee payment and document verification. The essential documents required are:

Proof of age and residence

Birth certificate

Passport-size photograph

EWS/BPL certificate

Service certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate (for reserved categories)

Income certificate (for RTE applicants)

Failure to submit the necessary documents within the specified timeframe may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat. In such cases, the opportunity will be passed on to candidates in the waiting list.

KVS Waiting List & Post-Lottery Number Explained

If seats remain unfilled after the first round, KVS will release additional provisional lists on April 16 and April 21, 2026. Admissions will follow a priority sequence, beginning with Right to Education (RTE) applicants, followed by Service Priority Categories I and II, and then other candidates.

Parents should also understand the significance of the “Post-Lottery Number,” which reflects the child’s final position after the computerized draw, helping clarify their standing in the overall selection process.

KVS Admission 2026 Schedule: Important Dates List

Here are the key dates for the KVS admission cycle:

1st Provisional List (Balvatika): April 8, 2026

1st Provisional List (Class 1): April 9, 2026

2nd Provisional List: April 16, 2026

3rd Provisional List: April 21, 2026

Offline Registration (if required): April 22 to April 26, 2026

Admissions for Balvatika/Class 2 onwards: April 15 to April 20, 2026

Final date for admissions (excluding Class 11): June 30, 2026

Parents are advised to stay updated and act promptly to secure admission once the results are declared.

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