JEE Main 2026 Question Paper OUT Today: Direct Link to Download PDF, Answer Key on April 11

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to publish the JEE Main 2026 question papers for all shifts today, April 9. Candidates who appeared in Session 2 can soon access the papers online to review their performance. The answer key and response sheets are scheduled to be released on April 11, allowing students to estimate their scores ahead of the final result declaration.

As per the official timeline, the JEE Main 2026 results are expected on April 20. However, candidates should note that these dates are ‘tentative’ and may change depending on unforeseen situations.

Over 11 lakh students are eagerly waiting as the JEE Main 2026 question paper is set to be released today. With the answer key coming on April 11, candidates can soon calculate their probable scores.

Here’s the direct link, steps to download, and complete result timeline.

JEE Main 2026 Exam Stats: Number of Candidates & Centres

This year, the Session 2 examination was conducted on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, witnessing massive participation from across the country and abroad. “The examination was held at approximately 566 centres located in 304 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, with around 11.23 lakh candidates appearing,” the official notice states.

For Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), around 11.06 lakh candidates registered within India and 4,229 internationally. The attendance stood at nearly 93%, with Aadhaar authentication reaching about 97%.

Meanwhile, Paper 2 (B.Arch./B.Planning) saw approximately 54,953 domestic registrations and 270 international candidates. The attendance for this paper was about 73%, while Aadhaar verification was also close to 97%.

How to Challenge JEE Main Answer Key 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their question papers:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for JEE Main 2026 question paper on the homepage

Step 3: Open the PDF file displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and save it for future use

What After JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Release?

After the answer key is published on April 11, candidates will get an opportunity to challenge it within a limited window. To raise objections, they must provide valid justification, upload supporting documents, and pay a fee of Rs 200 per question.

Once the objection window closes, subject experts evaluate all the challenges submitted. If any discrepancies are found valid, a revised answer key is released accordingly.

Final Result and Important Note for Candidates

The final JEE Main 2026 results will be prepared based on the revised answer key. It is important to remember that the revised answer key will be treated as final and cannot be challenged further.

The results will reflect the best score obtained by candidates across both sessions of JEE (Main) 2026, as per the official policy.

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