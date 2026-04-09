Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationJEE Main 2026 Question Paper OUT Today: Direct Link to Download PDF, Answer Key on April 11

JEE Main 2026 Question Paper OUT Today: Direct Link to Download PDF, Answer Key on April 11

JEE Main 2026 question paper released today. Download PDF, check answer key date, response sheet details and result timeline at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 10:06 AM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to publish the JEE Main 2026 question papers for all shifts today, April 9. Candidates who appeared in Session 2 can soon access the papers online to review their performance. The answer key and response sheets are scheduled to be released on April 11, allowing students to estimate their scores ahead of the final result declaration. 

As per the official timeline, the JEE Main 2026 results are expected on April 20. However, candidates should note that these dates are ‘tentative’ and may change depending on unforeseen situations. 

Over 11 lakh students are eagerly waiting as the JEE Main 2026 question paper is set to be released today. With the answer key coming on April 11, candidates can soon calculate their probable scores. 

Here’s the direct link, steps to download, and complete result timeline. 

JEE Main 2026 Exam Stats: Number of Candidates & Centres 

This year, the Session 2 examination was conducted on April 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8, witnessing massive participation from across the country and abroad. “The examination was held at approximately 566 centres located in 304 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, with around 11.23 lakh candidates appearing,” the official notice states. 

  • For Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), around 11.06 lakh candidates registered within India and 4,229 internationally. The attendance stood at nearly 93%, with Aadhaar authentication reaching about 97%. 
  • Meanwhile, Paper 2 (B.Arch./B.Planning) saw approximately 54,953 domestic registrations and 270 international candidates. The attendance for this paper was about 73%, while Aadhaar verification was also close to 97%. 

How to Challenge JEE Main Answer Key 2026 

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access their question papers: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for JEE Main 2026 question paper on the homepage 

Step 3: Open the PDF file displayed on the screen 

Step 4: Download and save it for future use 

What After JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Release? 

After the answer key is published on April 11, candidates will get an opportunity to challenge it within a limited window. To raise objections, they must provide valid justification, upload supporting documents, and pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. 

Once the objection window closes, subject experts evaluate all the challenges submitted. If any discrepancies are found valid, a revised answer key is released accordingly. 

Final Result and Important Note for Candidates 

The final JEE Main 2026 results will be prepared based on the revised answer key. It is important to remember that the revised answer key will be treated as final and cannot be challenged further. 

The results will reflect the best score obtained by candidates across both sessions of JEE (Main) 2026, as per the official policy. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 09 Apr 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA JEE Main 2026 JEE Main 2026 Question Paper JEE Main 2026 Answer Key JEE Main 2026 Results
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
JEE Main 2026 Question Paper OUT Today: Direct Link to Download PDF, Answer Key on April 11
JEE Main 2026 Question Paper OUT Today: Direct Link to Download PDF, Answer Key on April 11
Education
KVS Class 1 Lottery Result 2026 OUT Today: Direct Link To Check Selection List At admission.kvs.gov.in
KVS Class 1 Lottery Result 2026 OUT Today: Direct Link To Check Selection List At admission.kvs.gov.in
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today April 9, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today April 9, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026 OUT Today: Check Selection List, Direct Link, Admission Dates
KVS Balvatika Lottery Result 2026 OUT Today: Check Selection List, Direct Link, Admission Dates
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist
Ceasefire Debate: Who Won, Who Lost in US-Iran Conflict?
Breaking News: US–Iran Peace Talks Set for April 10 in Islamabad
Breaking: Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to Visit UAE Amid Rising Tensions in West Asia
Global Tensions: Russia Declares U.S.-Israel Defeat, France Concerned Over Lebanon
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget